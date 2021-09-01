You can now choose the date and place of your Covid-19 vaccine appointment — here is how

The Department of Health announced that the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) will let you schedule your vaccination appointment from today.

This includes being able to select your own appointment date, time, and venue. Previously these were all assigned by the department based on its criteria.

After you have registered for the vaccination, you will be able to book your vaccination appointment, which requires:

Your identification number (ID, Non-RSA Passport, or Asylum Seeker/Refugee Number). Access to the cellphone number you used to register (for OTP verification). Your preferred vaccination site.

You will then be able to select a time slot at your preferred vaccination centre.

As of today, 01 September 2021, the Electronic Vaccination Data System #EVDS will allow the public to book their own appointment date, vaccination site and time #VaccineRolloutSA pic.twitter.com/KedgrNvEPG — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 1, 2021

Currently, South Africans over the age of 18 can register for the Covid-19 vaccination, provided that they haven’t contracted the virus recently or have recovered from the infection and meet the criteria to leave isolation.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said that South Africa is focused on getting 70% of the adult population vaccinated, which means 30 million more jabs need to be administered before looking into vaccinating children.

The latest daily statistics from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases show that South Africa confirmed 7,086 new Covid-19 cases yesterday at a 14.4% positivity rate.

The Department of Health reported that Covid-19 related deaths increased by 431 yesterday, bringing the country’s total to 82,261.

279,047 vaccines were administered in South Africa on 31 August — 39% more than last week’s daily average.

According to Media Hack’s vaccine calculator, it will take almost a year for South Africa to vaccinate its original target of 67% of the adult population with the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the current vaccination rate.