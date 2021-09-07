Covid–19 lockdown level 2 expected — Ramaphosa to address the South Africa

South Africa’s lockdown restrictions are expected to be reduced to Alert Level 2, News24 reported.

News of the anticipated relaxation in lockdown regulations follows an announcement that President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President’s Coordinating Council today.

In a statement, the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) said that the councils deliberated on developments in the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The meetings reflected on the rate of Covid-19 infections and vaccination, and assessed the Covid-19 prevention measures in force under Adjusted Level 3 of the national state of disaster,” said GCIS director-general and governmental spokesperson Phumla Williams.

“The NCCC agreed that government will in the coming days hold consultations with political parties and the religious sector on the observance of safety measures.”

Williams stated that following these discussions, Ramaphosa will address the nation.

Ramaphosa is set to speak on:

The way forward to achieve population immunity through vaccination

To continue the protection of lives and livelihoods

The conditions that would apply to relax lockdown regulations

Under South Africa’s previous level 2 lockdown rules, the curfew was between 23:00 and 04:00, alcohol sales were completely unrestricted, and larger gatherings were permitted.

News24 reported that the shorter curfew, and gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and 250 outdoors were on the cards.

However, government was considering keeping some restrictions in place for the alcohol industry.

An extra day for liquor sales is expected, allowing alcohol to be sold for off-site consumption from Monday to Friday.

On-site alcohol consumption would remain unrestricted, within the limitations of the curfew.

No date for Ramaphosa’s address has been announced.