Ramaphosa addressing South Africa tonight on Covid–19 lockdown restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africa at 20h00 on Sunday, 12 September 2021, the Presidency has announced.

“The President’s address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“As South Africa rolls out its Covid–19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment, recovery and vaccination rates, rates as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.”

It is expected that Ramaphosa will announce a relaxation in South Africa’s lockdown restrictions to an adjusted Alert Level 2.

Under South Africa’s previous level 2 lockdown rules, the curfew was between 23:00 and 04:00, alcohol sales were completely unrestricted, and larger gatherings were permitted.

An earlier report on News24 said that the shorter curfew, and gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and 250 outdoors were on the cards.

However, government was considering keeping some restrictions in place for the alcohol industry.

An extra day for liquor sales was expected, allowing alcohol to be sold for off-site consumption from Monday to Friday.

According to Rapport on Sunday, Ramaphosa’s councils have considered allowing the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption on weekends.

On-site alcohol consumption would remain unrestricted, within the limitations of the curfew.

The Presidency said that Ramaphosa’s address would be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.