The rewards for getting vaccinated in South Africa

14 September 2021

Several South African businesses and government entities are rewarding people for getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

While the debate over mandatory vaccination policies aimed at restricting the movement of unvaccinated people rages on, many have called for a softer approach based on incentives.

Instead of punishing the unvaccinated, special offers for those who get vaccinated could help convince the vaccine-hesitant, or those who could not be bothered to make the effort, to go out and get their shot.

Several other countries are now employing this approach, including the US, where President Joe Biden’s administration has asked states to offer $100 (R1,418) to newly vaccinated Americans.

New York has stepped up and is giving $100 or free tickets to various attractions in the city, including sports matches, ferry rides, theatre shows, and trips to the Statue of Liberty.

In California, the government has launched lotteries in which vaccinated people have won thousands of dollars.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is also giving customers in the US one free glazed doughnut if they have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The UK has also given people between the ages of 18 and 30 various discounts and gift vouchers for food and rides to and from vaccination sites, while residents of Moscow in Russia stand a chance to win one of five cars every week if they get vaccinated.

These are just a few of the examples in which governments and businesses have chosen to reward those who decide to get their Covid-19 jab.

In South Africa, rewards are still very limited, with only a few businesses stepping up to the plate.

However, the national government has said it is looking into introducing possible incentives as it aims to vaccinate at least 28 million before the end of the year.

As of Monday, 13 September, that figure stood at 10.86 million, meaning roughly 27.29% of the population had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

That means there are 109 days left, including weekends and public holidays, to get to 17.14 million more people vaccinated — about 160,000 per day.

The Western Cape government is already offering free entry to 17 museums in the province for those who present a vaccination card, and it is considering further incentives.

A handful of smaller companies in Cape Town are also rewarding their customers for getting vaccinated.

Interestingly, the province currently has the highest proportion of its adult population vaccinated — at 35.55%.

Several large South African businesses offering discounts, rewards, and vouchers to vaccinated people include Discovery, Game, Gautrain, and Wimpy.

The table below shows some of the rewards you can get in South Africa if you show that you have been vaccinated.

Covid-19 vaccination rewards
Company/Entity Reward Requirements
Camps Bay Apartments, Cape Town 40% off rack rate Present vaccination card with full vaccination
Discovery Life Up to 100% in premium PayBack accumulation at the first anniversary of the policy Be a principal policyholder on a comprehensive life cover plan who received a vaccine. Offer valid between 29 July 2021 and 15 December 2021
Discovery Health 2,500 Vitality points, equal to 25 days of exercise Automatic detection for scheme members. Further details to be provided in October
Game 10% discounts on all purchases up to R10,000 on Wednesdays Present vaccination card with the first jab and/or second jab
Gautrain R50 Shoprite & Checkers shopping voucher Weekly train product
R200 Shoprite & Checkers shopping voucher Monthly train product of R2,693 or lower
R250 Shoprite & Checkers shopping voucher Monthly train product of R2,880 or higher
Pirates Steakhouse and Pub, Cape Town 10% off dinner bill Present vaccination card with first and/or second jab
Tai Ping Chinese Restaurant, Cape Town 10% discount Must be registered on EVDS
25% discount Present vaccination card with the first jab
50% discount Present vaccination card with full vaccination
Uber 2 x free rides worth R100 each to and from the vaccination site Claim voucher online
Wimpy Free filter coffee worth R19.90 Present vaccination card with first or second jab within 48 hours of vaccination
Western Cape Provincial Government Free entry to 17 museums Present vaccination card with first or second jab received

