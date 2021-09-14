The rewards for getting vaccinated in South Africa

Several South African businesses and government entities are rewarding people for getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

While the debate over mandatory vaccination policies aimed at restricting the movement of unvaccinated people rages on, many have called for a softer approach based on incentives.

Instead of punishing the unvaccinated, special offers for those who get vaccinated could help convince the vaccine-hesitant, or those who could not be bothered to make the effort, to go out and get their shot.

Several other countries are now employing this approach, including the US, where President Joe Biden’s administration has asked states to offer $100 (R1,418) to newly vaccinated Americans.

New York has stepped up and is giving $100 or free tickets to various attractions in the city, including sports matches, ferry rides, theatre shows, and trips to the Statue of Liberty.

In California, the government has launched lotteries in which vaccinated people have won thousands of dollars.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is also giving customers in the US one free glazed doughnut if they have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The UK has also given people between the ages of 18 and 30 various discounts and gift vouchers for food and rides to and from vaccination sites, while residents of Moscow in Russia stand a chance to win one of five cars every week if they get vaccinated.

These are just a few of the examples in which governments and businesses have chosen to reward those who decide to get their Covid-19 jab.

In South Africa, rewards are still very limited, with only a few businesses stepping up to the plate.

However, the national government has said it is looking into introducing possible incentives as it aims to vaccinate at least 28 million before the end of the year.

As of Monday, 13 September, that figure stood at 10.86 million, meaning roughly 27.29% of the population had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

That means there are 109 days left, including weekends and public holidays, to get to 17.14 million more people vaccinated — about 160,000 per day.

The Western Cape government is already offering free entry to 17 museums in the province for those who present a vaccination card, and it is considering further incentives.

A handful of smaller companies in Cape Town are also rewarding their customers for getting vaccinated.

Interestingly, the province currently has the highest proportion of its adult population vaccinated — at 35.55%.

Several large South African businesses offering discounts, rewards, and vouchers to vaccinated people include Discovery, Game, Gautrain, and Wimpy.

The table below shows some of the rewards you can get in South Africa if you show that you have been vaccinated.