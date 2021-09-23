Mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations at University of Cape Town one step closer

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Senate held a vote on 22 September on a proposed compulsory vaccine policy, which resulted in a majority finding in favour of the proposal, according to a News24 report.

The policy — to implement a directive from January 2022 requiring all staff and students to provide valid proof of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 — still awaits final approval from UCT’s council.

The poll found 183 votes for and 32 against the policy, with five people not taking part.

“The voting process was concluded on Wednesday 22 September, with the outcome being that the motion on mandatory vaccination has been adopted by Senate with 83% of respondents in the ballot indicating support,” said UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola.

“UCT emphasises that no decision or position has been taken yet by the university on mandatory vaccination on campus.”

“Any final decision on a matter of policy for the university will have to be a decision of the university council.”

Moholola said that the next phase included an engagement process across campus, indicating that hearing the voices of all relevant stakeholders was key to the process.