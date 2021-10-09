We tested the true volume of soft drinks — and only one missed the mark

MyBroadband measured the volume of different soft drinks, compared it to the advertised volume on the bottle, and found that you typically get more than you pay for.
For this experiment, MyBroadband used a graduated cylinder with a ±1ml accuracy to measure the volume of liquid in a few different soft drink bottles.
The graduated cylinder was cleaned and dried between measurements to ensure that an accurate reading could be taken without the previous measurement having an influence.
Each drink was used directly from a fridge to ensure a fair testing environment as the temperature influences the volume.
The results revealed that soft drinks from prominent brands have a higher volume than advertised.
There was, however, one exception. H2O still water had only 488ml in a bottle which is sold as having a volume of 500ml.
The other drinks we tested had more volume than advertised, with Bonaqua flavoured sparkling water offering 4.2% more than advertised.
The table below provides an overview of the volume of soft drinks compared with the advertised value.
|Cold Drink Volumes
|Drink
|Labelled volume (ml)
|Measured volume (ml)
|Difference
|H2O still water
|500
|488
|-2,4%
|Bonaqua still water
|500
|505
|1,0%
|Sprite Zero
|500
|508
|1,6%
|Fanta Zero
|500
|509
|1,8%
|Stoney Zero
|500
|510
|2,0%
|Fuse Tea
|500
|512
|2,4%
|Fanta
|440
|451
|2,5%
|Sprite
|440
|451
|2,5%
|Coca-Cola
|440
|452
|2,7%
|Valpré still water
|500
|515
|3,0%
|Energade
|500
|516
|3,2%
|Stoney
|440
|458
|4,1%
|Bonaqua flavoured sparkling water
|500
|521
|4,2%
