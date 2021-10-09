We tested the true volume of soft drinks — and only one missed the mark

MyBroadband measured the volume of different soft drinks, compared it to the advertised volume on the bottle, and found that you typically get more than you pay for.

For this experiment, MyBroadband used a graduated cylinder with a ±1ml accuracy to measure the volume of liquid in a few different soft drink bottles.

The graduated cylinder was cleaned and dried between measurements to ensure that an accurate reading could be taken without the previous measurement having an influence.

Each drink was used directly from a fridge to ensure a fair testing environment as the temperature influences the volume.

The results revealed that soft drinks from prominent brands have a higher volume than advertised.

There was, however, one exception. H2O still water had only 488ml in a bottle which is sold as having a volume of 500ml.

The other drinks we tested had more volume than advertised, with Bonaqua flavoured sparkling water offering 4.2% more than advertised.

The table below provides an overview of the volume of soft drinks compared with the advertised value.

Cold Drink Volumes Drink Labelled volume (ml) Measured volume (ml) Difference H2O still water 500 488 -2,4% Bonaqua still water 500 505 1,0% Sprite Zero 500 508 1,6% Fanta Zero 500 509 1,8% Stoney Zero 500 510 2,0% Fuse Tea 500 512 2,4% Fanta 440 451 2,5% Sprite 440 451 2,5% Coca-Cola 440 452 2,7% Valpré still water 500 515 3,0% Energade 500 516 3,2% Stoney 440 458 4,1% Bonaqua flavoured sparkling water 500 521 4,2%

