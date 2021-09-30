Ramaphosa to address South Africa – level 1 lockdown expected

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africa on Thursday evening regarding the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the Presidency said the announcement follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council, and Cabinet.

Ramaphosa will speak in a live address at 20:00 that will be broadcast and streamed on various platforms, including SABC channels and the SABC’s YouTube channel.

Insiders close to the matter have told News24 that the government has proposed South Africa be moved from level 2 to level 1 lockdown.

This proposal came during a meeting of the president COGTA minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and health minister Joe Phaahla with provincial premiers and MECs on Thursday afternoon.

The move will see the following changes to current measures:

Indoor gatherings increased from a maximum of 200 to 750 people.

Outdoor gatherings increased from a maximum of 500 to 2,500 people.

Smaller venues will be allowed 50% of capacity if 1.5m social distance cannot be upheld.

Sport and other gatherings will be permitted in line with inside and outside gathering limitations.

The curfew will be reduced by one hour and will be from midnight until 04:00 AM.

Alcohol sales for on-site and off-site consumption will be allowed as per licence conditions.

The announcement comes after the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced on Sunday that South Africa had exited the third wave of Covid-19 infections, as daily infections were declining.

In its most recent daily update on new infections, the NICD reported that 2,106 new positive cases had been identified on Wednesday, 29 September. From 45,814 tests, this reflected a 4.6% positivity rate.

That compares to 22,910 new daily cases detected at the peak of South Africa’s third wave on 8 July 2021.

The 7-day average at the time was just shy of 20,000 cases. By 29 September 2021, this had dropped to 1,370.