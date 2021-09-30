Vaccine certificate for South Africa — where you will need it

The Department of Health will soon roll out a secure and verifiable proof of vaccination for South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his address to the nation on Thursday evening.

“This certificate can be used to facilitate travel, [and] to access establishments, gatherings, and other forms of activity that require proof of vaccination status,” Ramaphosa stated.

“Our approach on this matter is informed by World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and is in line with international best practice.”

Ramaphosa said that streamlining and standardising a proof of vaccination will help get international travel restrictions against South Africa eased.

“If the majority of our population is vaccinated, we can declare South Africa to be a safe destination and welcome tourists back over the summer season,” said Ramaphosa.

“We can also resume sporting events and concerts, and lift restrictions on restaurants and bars and encourage people to return safely to their workplaces, shops, and public spaces.”

The president said that as part of the effort to return the most affected parts of the economy to operation, government is looking at further relaxation of restrictions — particularly those on sporting and cultural events.

“We all long for our freedom… and if we continue to work together, as we have been doing, more areas of activity will be opened,” Ramaphosa said.

“We will be making further announcements, in time, about sporting events.”

Department of Health deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp told MyBroadband earlier this month what South Africa’s digital vaccination certificate would look like.

Currently, the only way to confirm someone’s vaccination status is through their physical vaccine certificate issued at vaccination sites.

Physical certificates may work in the short term but could be easily forged if there is no way to confirm that the EVDS number on the card is genuine.

The digital certificate for use in South Africa will comprise of a QR code that can be loaded onto a mobile app connected to the Electronic Vaccine Database System (EVDS).

“Data is accessed off EVDS on request, and the requester is verified by [one-time PIN],” Crisp said.

“At the point of use, the vendor or checker will need to verify the expiry date and that the ID on the document matches the presenter’s ID.”

This QR code could also be printed out, allowing a vaccinated person to have it scanned from a sheet of paper at points of entry.

This is aligned with the WHO’s guidelines on vaccine passports, which states that passports should not require a smartphone or computer.

“The link between the paper record and the digital record can be established using a one-dimensional (1D) or two-dimensional (2D) barcode, for example, printed on or affixed to the paper vaccination card,” the guidelines state.

Crisp explained that the technology for digital certificates was not the problem. The primary obstacles are the management and maintenance of queries, and the cost of the call centre to support those expected queries.

South Africans looking for a digital Covid–19 vaccine passport to make international travel easier will have to wait.

Crisp said an international passport will be more complex and should be introduced in a later phase.