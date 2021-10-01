Level 1 lockdown rules for South Africa — what you can and can’t do

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has published updated regulations for South Africa’s adjusted alert level 1 lockdown in the Government Gazette.

The gazetting of the new lockdown rules follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Thursday that South Africa would move to Alert Level 1 as the country has officially exited its third wave of Covid–19 infections.

The updated lockdown regulations published by Dlamini-Zuma are effective from 1 October 2021.

They are summarised below.

Curfew and mask mandate

It remains a criminal offence not to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth while in a public place, with certain exceptions.

Failing to comply with an instruction from an enforcement officer to wear a mask may result in a fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Everyone is confined to their homes from 00:00 until 04:00 unless they are performing an essential service as determined by a cabinet minister, have a permit, or are attending to a security or medical emergency.

If you have arrived on a late flight and must travel from the airport during the hours of curfew, you will be allowed to do so provided that you have a valid boarding pass or a copy of the airline ticket.

The following establishments and venues must close by 23:00 to allow staff and patrons to get home before the start of the curfew.

Cinemas

Theatres

Casinos

Museums, galleries and archives

Public swimming pools

Beaches and public parks

Game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums, and zoos

Gyms and fitness centres

Restaurants, bars, shebeens, and taverns

Venues hosting auctions

Venues hosting professional sport

Venues hosting faith-based or religious gatherings

Venues hosting social, political, and cultural gatherings

Funerals

Funerals are permitted but are limited to a maximum of 100 attendees, depending on the capacity of the venue, and a maximum duration of two hours.

During a funeral, people must wear their masks and adhere to all health and safety protocols and social distancing measures. Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings remain forbidden.

If a venue can’t accommodate 100 people while maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 metres between them, it is restricted to 50% of its total capacity.

Gatherings

Religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings are restricted to 750 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors.

These restrictions apply to restaurants, bars, shebeens, casinos, and entertainment facilities. They also apply to conferencing, expo, and fitness centres.

If a venue can’t accommodate the number of people mentioned above while maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 metres between them, it is restricted to 50% of its total capacity.

Initiation practices and post-initiation celebrations are permitted.

Alcohol

The sale of alcohol has been completely unrestricted.

Liquor stores and other licensed establishments can sell alcohol for off-site consumption during their licensed trading hours.

The sale of alcohol for on-site consumption is allowed subject to strict adherence to the curfew.

Premises closed to the public

Night clubs remain closed to the public.

Other premises may be closed if there is a risk of anyone being exposed to Covid–19 at the place in question.

Travel and transport

Bus and taxi services may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel (200km or more).

Public transport may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long-distance travel.

A driver, owner or operator of public transport must not allow anyone not wearing a face mask covering their nose and mouth to board their vehicle.

Inter-provincial travel is permitted.

Summary