The United Kingdom has removed South Africa and 46 other countries from its red list for travel.

Grant Shapps, transport secretary for the UK, said that these destinations would be removed from the red list on Monday, 11 October.

“From Monday (11th Oct) I’ll be cutting 47 destinations from our red list – including South Africa, with just 7 countries and territories remaining — all others will be included in the ‘rest of world’ category,” he said.

Passengers returning to England from these destinations will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine.

Additionally, the UK will recognise proof of vaccination cards from South Africa.

“I’m also making changes so travellers visiting England have fewer entry requirements, by recognising those with fully-vax status from 37 new countries and territories including India, Turkey and Ghana, treating them the same as UK fully vax passengers.”

According to the UK Health Security Agency assessment, vaccination progress both in the UK and around the globe means the government can narrow the red list to focus on countries that pose the highest risk.

I’m also making changes so travellers visiting England have fewer entry requirements, by recognising those with fully-vax status 💉 from 37 new countries and territories including India, Turkey and Ghana, treating them the same as UK fully vax passengers. [2/3] — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 7, 2021

The change will result in significant savings for South Africans wishing to travel to the UK as they will no longer have to quarantine — which costs approximately £2,295 (R46,790).

The news is welcomed by the South African tourism industry, which the Covid-19 pandemic and travel ban have significantly impacted.

The Evening Standard reported that Virgin Atlantic had seen a 150% increase in flight bookings to South Africa following the announcement.

“In advance of the Red list review today, we have seen our bookings to South Africa increase by 150% over the past four days, compared to the four days prior,” a spokeswoman told the Evening Standard.

“The new bookings are for travel in November and December this year in particular around the Christmas period.”