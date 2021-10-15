Covid-19 vaccinations for children older than 12 in South Africa

The South African government is ready to begin vaccinating children between 12 and 18 years old from 20 October 2021, health minister Joe Phaahla has announced.

Phaahla said that the Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines recommended that children be given one dose of the Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Covid-19 vaccinations have been open to all adults older than 18 who reside in South Africa since 20 August.

During an online media briefing on Friday, Phaahla said that the number of new Covid–19 infections in South Africa continues to decline when looking at the weekly average data.

However, there are still 5,000 people who are hospitalised due to Covid–19 across the country.

Phaahla said that the total doses of Covid–19 vaccines administered by Thursday afternoon were around 19 million.

By the end of Friday, 15 October 2021, he expects more than 20 million doses will have been administered.

He said that Covid–19 deaths have dropped by 16% over the last seven days.

“Ultimately, all of us are looking forward to a day when there will be zero deaths from this virus,” said Phaahla.

Regarding the newly-launched vaccine certificates, Phaahla said they are pleased with the enthusiasm with which South Africans have embraced the vaccination certificates.

As of Thursday, 14 October 2021, more than 1.5 million Covid–19 vaccine certificates had been downloaded in South Africa.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases reported last night that 947 new Covid–19 cases were identified in South Africa, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,914,827.

This increase represents a 2.7% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 40 Covid–19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,506 to date,” the NICD stated.