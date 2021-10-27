R100 vouchers for over-60s to get Covid-19 shots

South African residents over 60 years old will automatically receive a R100 Vooma Vaccination Voucher as an incentive for receiving their Covid-19 vaccination, Business for South Africa (B4SA) has announced.

BusinssTech reported that health department spokesperson Foster Mohale confirmed the initiative.

He said that several incentive programmes are being developed in partnership with South Africa’s business sector.

The vouchers—and other such incentives—would not be directly funded by the government, Mohale stated.

Mohale said the Department of Health would provide more details about the new incentive programmes on Friday morning at its weekly briefing.

B4SA said that the next Vooma Vaccination Weekend would be held on 12–14 November 2021.

It urged leaders across South Africa to get behind the vaccination programme and mobilise their followers.

“People are more likely to come forward to be vaccinated if they hear the message from people they trust: people who can reassure them, take away some of their anxieties, and provide them with the facts,” B4SA stated.

“The closer we can get vaccinating 70% of adults by the end of the year, the more lives we will save,” the organisation said.

“Three out of every five over-50s are now vaccinated, but if we can get close to five out of five by the end of the year, we will significantly dampen the power of the fourth wave.”

According to Media Hack’s vaccination tracker on The Outlier, it will take South Africa six to eleven months to administer Covid-19 vaccines to 67% of the adult population at the current rate of vaccination.

“So far 11,849,963 people in SA have been fully vaccinated (29.4% of adults),” The Outlier reported

“SA has administered an average of 163,003 vaccinations per day over the past week.”