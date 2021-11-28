Family meeting tonight — What to expect from Ramaphosa’s Omicron address

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20:00 on Sunday regarding the Omicron Covid-19 Variant of Concern, the Presidency said in a statement released this afternoon.

The address follows meetings with ministers, premiers, MECs, and metro mayors.

Insiders close to the matter told News24 that the government proposes that South Africa remain on level one lockdown. It may look into mandatory vaccinations if infections continue to rise.

According to the report, Ramaphosa is looking into establishing a task team to investigate compulsory vaccinations, and limitations for the unvaccinated should infections increase.

Government’s proposals include testing travellers arriving in South Africa and improving vaccination drive efforts, the report stated.

Sunday’s meeting focussed on the appearance of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which saw several countries close their borders to South African travellers.

Infections of the Omicron variant were first detected in Botswana, and South African scientists first reported the discovery of the new variant to the World Health Organisation.

South Africa has seen a significant rise in cases since the variant’s emergence.

Ramaphosa will speak in a live address at 20:00 that will be broadcast and streamed on various platforms, including SABC channels and the SABC’s YouTube channel.

