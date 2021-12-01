Ballito Rage cancelled after 36 people test positive for Covid-19

The Rage Festival held in Ballito has been cancelled after 32 party-goers and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The festival kicked off on Tuesday, 30 November, with strict Covid-19 protocols in place, including mandatory vaccination for all staff and attendees.

“Between 14:00 and 22:00 on Tuesday, 940 guests and staff were tested, with 32 guests and four staff returning positive results,” the organisers said in a statement.

With assistance from the Department of Health, Rage organisers conducted contact tracing and isolated the positive individuals.

“While we understand the disappointment that this causes for those who were looking forward to enjoying the festival, these are unprecedented times,” the organisers said.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support. Ticket holders will receive further information in the coming days via email.”

Rage festival head Greg Walsh spoke to Bongani Bingwa of Talk 702 this morning regarding the preventative measures organisers were taking during the 2021 Rage festival.

Walsh indicated that their protocols had identified Covid-19 positive individuals.

“We had our first night last night. Everybody who entered the venue had to have tested negative before they walked through the entrance,” Walsh said.

“We did identify some positive cases, who were immediately isolated.”

The full statement from the organisers is reproduced below.