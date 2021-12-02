South Africa’s fourth wave is here â€”Â and it is driven by Omicron

The Omicron variant has driven a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng and infection numbers are rapidly increasing in other provinces.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has said that 74% of virus genomes sequenced in November were of the new variant.

The first case was found in a sample processed on 4 November in Gauteng, according to a News24 report. On that date, South Africa recorded 319 new cases, the 7-day rolling average stood at 277.14 and was declining.

Since then, new cases have risen sharply.

As of Wednesday, 1 December 2021, the NICD reported a daily increase of 8,561 cases, almost double the number from the day before.

The 7-day average has also jumped to 3,797.

The clearest indicator that the virus was becoming more prevalent was the positivity rate of testing, which increased from 10.2% on Tuesday to 16.5% on Wednesday.

The vast majority of new cases were in Gauteng, where the positivity rate has climbed to around 19%, with as much as 50% in the Tshwane area in particular.

According to Wits university’s dean of the Faculty of Health Services, Shabir Madhi, the province is officially in a fourth wave, as its positivity rate had been greater than 10% for two consecutive weeks.

But all other provinces have also seen significant increases. In the Western Cape, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape, cases were double or more from the previous day.

Madhi told radio station Talk 702 that the rest of the country should also be in a fourth wave in about two to three weeks.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 51,977 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 8,561 new cases, which represents a 16.5% positivity rate. A further 28 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,871 to date. See more here: https://t.co/X0vY4ETj4i pic.twitter.com/NgjtzIOcW5 â€” NICD (@nicd_sa) December 1, 2021

Several of Omicron’s mutations suggest that it is more transmissible and capable of escaping antibodies.

It is unknown how severe its symptoms are and whether these are more likely to result in hospitalisation or death.

South African Medical Association (Sama) chair Angelique Coetzee has said her earliest patients who had contracted the variant showed milder symptoms than Delta.

Instead of the elevated pulse rates, low oxygen levels, and loss of smell and taste that occurred with the delta variant, patients complained of fatigue, head and body aches, and occasional sore throats and coughs.

However, experts have warned it would take time to assess the variant’s symptoms fully.

In a briefing to Parliament on Wednesday evening, the health department said hospitalisations in Gauteng increased in recent days.

The variant has now spread from early cases, primarily young people less severely affected by Covid-19, to older populations.

Infectious diseases expert Richard Lessells is hopeful that the fourth wave will not be as bad as the second wave of the beta variant, which occurred around the same time in the country last year.

That is because South Africa now has many Covid-19 vaccines at its disposal.

While the new variant also seems to be better at escaping antibodies and infecting patients who have been fully vaccinated, health experts are confident the vaccines will still protect against hospitalisation and death.

“The vaccines should hold wellâ€¦ because they depend more on T-cell immunity and less on antibodies,” one of South Africa’s pre-eminent global infectious diseases experts, Salim Abdool Karim, has explained.

“Even if there is some escape from antibodies, itâ€™s very hard to escape T-cell immunity.”

Sama vice-chairperson Mvuyvisi Mzukwa told eNCA that the NICD informed the organisation that the largest number of hospitalised people were unvaccinated.

“The vaccine is still effective. We need to target all those who are at most risk, like those who are above 60,” Mzukwa said.