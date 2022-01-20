South Africa’s real matric pass rate — 53%

The “real” matric pass rate of the class of 2021 is 53% — substantially worse than the official figure given by basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

On Thursday evening, Motshekga announcedthat the pass rate of 2021’s matrics was 76.4%, up marginally from 76.2% for 2020’s candidates.

While the results were slightly better than in 2020, they were still down from the pre-pandemic 81.3% for 2019’s matrics.

Motshekga described the circumstances under which 2021’s Grade 12s had written their exams as “hostile” in light of the disruptive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Basil Manuel, managing director of the education union Naptosa, previously said he would be surprised if there were any significant improvements considering that the pandemic had severely impacted this cohort of matrics over two years.

While Motshekga was beaming over the results under challenging circumstances, some might feel the pass rate she announced was not a true reflection of the reality.

Advocacy groups like Equal Education and opposition parties such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) believe that the throughput rate of learners from earlier grades to matriculating provides a more accurate perspective on the state of school-level education.

Equal Education has used grade 2 enrolments as the denominator for the true matric pass rate, while the DA has used the respective grade 10 intake to measure the actual pass rate.

Using grade 10 enrolments is a good baseline, as school students can exit the basic education system after grade 9.

It is, therefore, reasonable to assume those who enrol for grade 10 have ambitions to finish matric.

The table below shows the real matric pass rate based on learner throughput from the Grade 2, Grade 8, and Grade 10 enrollments of 2021’s matrics.