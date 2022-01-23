The truth behind matric results — Easier subjects

There is concern that the increase in the matric pass rate for the class of 2021 was driven by learners taking easier subjects.

That is according to feedback provided to Rapport by the Solidarity School Support Centre (SSC) and several other education experts.

Mathematics is considered one of the key subjects for degrees and tertiary qualifications that can help secure some of the most in-demand jobs.

The total number of matrics that passed mathematics increased between 2020 and 2021.

However, the head of development at the centre, Melanie Buys, told Rapport that the proportion of learners taking maths instead of maths literacy had dropped over the last three years.

Buys explained that 42% of learners took maths in 2019, compared to 40% in 2020 and 36% in 2021. That means there was an overall decline of 6% over three years.

The SSC’s head of education and study, Johan Koekemoer, was concerned that schools encouraged learners to switch from mathematics to mathematics literacy to bump up their pass rates.

Meanwhile, UJ’s vice dean in the faculty of education, Nadine Petersen, told Rapport that the pool of matrics taking maths and science was shrinking, making it difficult for universities to meet their targets for enrollment in sought-after degrees such as medicine and engineering.

With South Africa’s unemployment rate at 46.6% as of the third quarter of 2021, the fact that fewer learners exiting schools are equipped with knowledge for the most in-demand jobs should raise red flags.

The fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) are generally regarded as having the greatest potential for future careers.

Mathematics is also a requirement for in-demand tech jobs such as software engineering and coding.

Performance and standards questioned

The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, Umalusi, previously raised concerns that the country’s matric mathematics marks were not improving in tandem with cognate subjects like physical science and geography.

Education practitioners have also criticised the quality of matric mathematics.

Professor John Webb of the UCT Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics previously said that mathematics standards had dropped substantially.

“They get their A for matric maths, for which they and their parents and their teachers and the Department of Basic Education are happy, but the next year they discover that their A has not adequately prepared them for university mathematics,” Webb said.

The TIMSS 2019 International Results in Mathematics and Science also showed that only 1% of South African students could solve more complex maths problems and explain their reasoning.