Grade 1s in South Africa can’t work out 4 minus 1

Experts are warning that the positive spin on South Africa’s latest matric results in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic is ignoring the overall devastating impact the last two years have had on younger learners.

A lot of the recent focus has been around learners’ performance in the closing years of high school.

But education researchers have cautioned that the real victims of the pandemic are those in the foundation phase, from Grade R to Grade 3, and the intermediate phase, from Grade 4 to Grade 6.

Several studies have shown the basic education department’s rotational learning regime, which mixed school and home-based learning schedules to curb the spread of Covid-19, have had a disastrous impact on learners.

Around 80% of South African schools are still operating on this basis, which sees learners only attend school half of their usual time, either on alternate weeks or days.

Cabinet is set to announce the end of the system after the basic education department tabled the proposal to the National Corononavirus Command Council last week Thursday.

This comes after the Democratic Alliance filed papers in the Pretoria High Court asking for the end of rotational classes.

An evaluation by non-profit organisation Funda Wande looked at the state of Grade 1 learning progress at non-fee primary schools in Limpopo in the wake of the pandemic.

These schools are the least likely in the province to have had access to online learning facilities.

Only 10% of the schools said learners attended schools every day they were meant to be in class in the first and second quarters of the year. That number rose to 50% by the third quarter of the year.

The researchers said the effects on word and passage reading tasks and related comprehension were “very conspicuous”.

80% of the Grade 1s in the control schools could not read a simple word in their home language such as ‘bala’.

“While we do not have pre-Covid data on learners from these same schools, it is informative to compare these outcomes to those from other pre-pandemic South African studies in no-fee schools,” the researchers said.

“The percentage of learners unable to read at the end of Grade 1 ranges from 30-55% in these earlier studies.”

The evaluation also found that 47% of the learners could not solve a simple subtraction sum like 4 minus 1.

“Alarmingly, one in five of these grade 1 learners scored zero for all the counting aloud tasks which included counting to 20, counting on from a specific number, counting backwards from 10, and counting in twos,” the organisation added.

The graph below illustrates the percentage of Grade 1s who scored zero on certain types of sub-tasks in the assessments performed by Funda Wande.

In another report titled Covid-19: The Measure of Learning Losses, education researchers Cally Ardington, Janeli Kotzé, and Gabrielle Wills analysed longitudinal studies of early reading in grade 2 and grade 4 in no-fee schools in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

“Grade 2 students lost between 57% and 70% of a year of learning, and grade 4s lost between 62% and 81%,” the report noted.

“By comparison, the number of contact teaching days lost in these students’ schools due to a combination of school closures and rotational timetabling schedules was about 56% to 60% of what they would normally have received.”

Another early grade reading study in Mpumalanga and North West found that learners in Grade 4 home language were more than 15 months behind in their learning ,while Grade 4 English first additional language learners were half a year behind.

Tackling the problem

The researchers behind the Covid-19: The Measure of Learning losses report said it was almost certain that learning deficits would increase if there were more school disruptions.

While it was unclear whether these gaps would remain static, grow, or narrow over time, it is likely that as children were progressed through grade levels, those who were behind would continue to learn less each year.

“Consequently, teachers will have to increase their focus on remediation,” the report stated.

The Department of Basic Education recently unveiled a three-year learning recovery programme to address the learning losses suffered by pupils.

The plan will see trimmed annual teaching plans implemented in conjunction with a strengthened curriculum to be infused during the recovery period.

The latter will supposedly be focused on 21st-century skills and competencies coupled and will reduce the overall volume of curriculum content.