What’s Next — Sean Sanders on the benefits of cryptocurrency investing

Sean Sanders is the founder and CEO at Revix. He is also a CFA Charterholder and a serial technology entrepreneur.

As an intelligent investment management platform, Revix is an intelligent investment management platform that provides its customers with simplicity and trust.

Sanders is committed to helping these customers through the provision of portfolios and bundles of the world’s top cryptocurrencies.

Sanders previously worked as a tech analyst at Sabvest, as a portfolio manager at General Pacific Management Services, as well as at venture capital firm Knife Capital.

He also founded three start-ups before Revix — online university application system Application Portal; event-driven proprietary trading firm Sataya; and crypto-asset advisory firm Blocktree Capital.

In this episode of What’s Next, Sanders discusses the differences between cryptocurrency investing and cryptocurrency trading.

He then outlines the benefits of the former, and explains how Revix incentivises this longer-term cryptocurrency strategy.

Sanders also unpacks Revix’s cryptocurrency bundles before detailing why Revix is the best option for South Africans who want to invest in cryptocurrency.

He provides valuable insight into how professionals are investing in the cryptocurrency market, before unveiling an awesome promotion that Revix is currently running.

Watch the full interview below.