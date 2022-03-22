Ramaphosa to address South Africa on state of disaster tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africa at 20:00 on 22 March regarding developments in the country’s Covid–19 response, the Presidency has announced.

This comes after Ramaphosa said in Parliament last week that he would soon address the nation regarding the process to end South Africa’s national state of disaster.

Calls have been mounting from civil society, opposition parties, and the medical fraternity to end the state of disaster.

Solidarity and the Democratic Alliance have launched legal action to have the state of disaster declared unlawful.

Ramaphosa’s address follows meetings today with his Presidential Coordinating Council and the South African Local Government Association.

It also comes after health minister Dr Joe Phaahla published proposed amendments to South Africa’s Regulations Relating to the Surveillance and The Control of Notifiable Medical Conditions.

The proposed amendments published last Wednesday include mask mandates for indoor gatherings and 1-metre physical distancing.

The regulations also include mandatory medical examinations, isolation, and treatments for people with notifiable medical conditions, with an option to self-isolate for those with a suitable home and Internet access.

They also require travellers entering and leaving South Africa to have a vaccine certificate or a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours.

Restrictions on funeral attendance remain, as do restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

During Covid–19, some attendance restrictions on non-funeral gatherings are relaxed if attendees have vaccine certificates.

The regulations also allow the Department of Health to advise other departments relating to curfews, national lockdown, sports, economic activity, public transportation, religious and cultural practices, and the sale of alcohol.