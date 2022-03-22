Lockdown restrictions relaxed — including large gatherings and no masks outside

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced several relaxations to South Africa’s lockdown regulations which will take effect from Wednesday, 23 March 2022.

These include significant changes to public gatherings, mask mandates, and international travel.

“In previous regulations, the emphasis was on placing an upper limit on the number of people who could attend a gathering,” Ramaphosa stated.

“The approach going forward is that both indoor and outdoor venues can now take up to 50% of their capacity provided that the criteria for entrance are proof of vaccination or a Covid test not older than 72 hours.”

Where an event does not make provision for validating proof of vaccination or a Covid test, the current upper limit will remain — 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors.

“This change to the restrictions on gatherings will be of great benefit to the sporting, cultural, entertainment, and events industries in particular,” said Ramaphosa.

Maximum funeral attendance will increase from 100 to 200, and night vigils and after-funeral gatherings are still not allowed.

Regulations for mask mandates will change so South African residents no longer have to wear masks outside.

However, masks will still be required in public indoor spaces.

“This means that we still need to wear masks when in shops, malls, offices, factories, taxes, buses, trains or any other indoor public space,” said Ramaphosa.

Physical distancing regulations will change to require a minimum of 1m between people in all settings, excepting school.

For the tourism sector, travellers entering South Africa will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours.

“Unvaccinated travellers who want to be vaccinated will be offered a vaccination,” Ramaphosa stated.

“These measures will take effect tomorrow once the new changes are gazetted.”

Ramaphosa said that almost all restrictions on social and economic activity would have been lifted with these changes.

The primary tools that remain in South Africa’s arsenal to manage the severity and spread of the coronavirus are vaccination, and the observance of basic health measures such as wearing masks indoors.

The president said that further relaxation of regulations, such as wearing masks indoors, will require increased vaccination rates.

Currently, 48% of all adults in South Africa have received at least one dose of vaccine.