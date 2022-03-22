When South Africa’s state of disaster will end

South Africans should not expect the government to lift the national state of disaster for several weeks.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening announcing relaxed lockdown restrictions, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated the government’s previous statements on the issue.

“Due to the changing nature of the pandemic, and due to the progress that has been made through our collective efforts, we intend to lift the National State of Disaster as soon as public comment on the health regulations published by the Minister of Health has been completed,” said Ramaphosa.

“These regulations, when finalised, will replace the State of Disaster regulations as the legal instrument that we use to manage the pandemic.”

The deadline for public comments on the Department of Health’s draft regulations is 16 April 2022.

Considering that the state of disaster is valid until 15 April, cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will have to renew it for at least another month.

In their current form, the proposed regulations include giving the government the ability to mandate medical examinations, isolation, and treatment for people with notifiable medical conditions.

It enforces mandatory mask-wearing indoors and in public transport. It also keeps some restrictions on the number of people allowed at gatherings, requiring organisers to check people’s vaccine status for indoor events of over 1,000 people and outdoor events of over 2,000 people.

Renowned South African health experts, including Shabir Madhi, Jeremy Nel, Glenda Gray, Reginah Osih, and Francois Venter, slammed the proposed legislation in a collective article.

They claimed the measures are oblivious to the new realities of the pandemic.

“What was hoped for was a mature, thoughtful set of regulations that considered these new realities. What was published, however, was an inconsistent, incoherent and illogical set of draft regulations firmly rooted in 2020 when knowledge about Covid-19 was more rudimentary,” the experts argued.

Instead, they advocated for the following steps to manage the pandemic:

Current wastewater surveillance and laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 case should continue to be reported monthly.

Covid-19 monitoring should be added to the current influenza community and hospital surveillance programmes.

Continued genomic-based sentinel surveillance must be done to track viral evolution.

Public health interventions such as optimising ventilation of indoor spaces and masking should be recommended for during a Covid-19 and/or any other respiratory virus (including influenza should the winter influenza seasons return) waves and particularly for high-risk individuals.

Mandatory hand hygiene should be stopped at entry points to public spaces, but alcohol-based hand rubs should remain available for personal choice.

All border restrictions entering and leaving the country regarding Covid-19 should be removed with immediate effect.

The government has continued to extend the state of disaster on a monthly basis, despite mounting calls in recent weeks from civil society, businesses, and medical experts to lift it.

The state of disaster is also being challenged in the courts by Afriforum, the United Democratic Movement, and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

DA leader John Steenhuisen believes Covid-19 needs to be managed like other diseases, such as HIV, TB, and cancer.

“If needed, the state of disaster and the lockdown can always be reinstated if the situation genuinely demands it,” Steenhuisen explained.

“There is also no need to move lockdown restrictions into permanent legislation.”

“If the Covid-19 risk goes up, the state of disaster can always be reinstated. The only permanent Covid-related regulations that need to be in place are those enabling the Social Relief of Distress grant to continue to be paid,” he added.