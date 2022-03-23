South Africa’s lockdown rules changes — What you can and can’t do

Cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published updated lockdown regulations for South Africa.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation last night.

Ramaphosa said that the government would have lifted almost all restrictions on social and economic activity with these changes.

He said the primary tools South Africa retains to manage the severity and spread of the coronavirus are vaccination, and basic health protocols such as wearing masks indoors.

Ramaphosa said that further relaxation of regulations, such as wearing masks indoors, will require increased vaccination rates.

He reported that 48% of all adults in South Africa had received at least one dose of vaccine.

These new lockdown regulations are effective from 23 March 2022, when the minister published them in the Government Gazette.

Mask mandates

It remains a criminal offence not to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth while indoors in a public space.

This includes operating or using public transport.

Anyone failing to wear a mask and who refuses to comply with a verbal instruction by an enforcement officer is liable to a fine and up to six months prison time.

People in an open public space must maintain physical distancing of at least one metre.

Schools are exempted from the one-metre physical distancing requirement.

Gatherings

The number of people allowed to attend gatherings has been unrestricted, to a maximum of 50% of venue capacity, provided attendees produce a valid vaccination certificate or negative Covid–19 test no older than 72 hours.

Any Covid–19 test recognised by the World Health Organisation is permitted.

Gatherings that do not check Covid–19 or vaccination status are limited to 1,000 people indoors or 2,000 people outdoors.

This is provided attendance does not exceed 50% of the venue’s maximum capacity, with everyone observing one-metre physical distancing.

Funerals

Maximum funeral attendance has been increased from 100 to 200 people.

If the venue is too small to hold 200 people observing a one-metre physical distance, then no more than 50% of its capacity may be used.

During a funeral, people must wear their masks and adhere to all health and safety protocols and social distancing measures.

Funeral and cremation services are restricted to a duration of two hours.

Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings remain forbidden.

International travel

Travellers to and from South Africa’s neighbouring countries must produce a valid vaccination certificate or a recognised Covid–19 test no older than 72 hours.

International travellers arriving at ports of entry must also produce a valid vaccination certificate or a recognised Covid–19 test no older than 72 hours.

Outbound travellers from South Africa must comply with the requirements of their destination.

Summary

What you are required to do What you must do Wear a cloth mask in indoor spaces.

Keep a distance of 1 metre from other people.

Wash your hands regularly. Curfews What is allowed The curfew has been lifted. Funerals What is allowed Attendance at a funeral is limited to 200 people.

If a venue can’t accommodate the maximum number of people while maintaining social distancing of 1m between everyone, it is limited to 50% of its total capacity.

A person must wear a face mask during a funeral and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures. What is not allowed Night vigils and post-funeral gatherings are not allowed.

Funerals may not be longer than two hours. Gatherings and sporting events What is allowed Workplace gatherings for work purposes — all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.

Gatherings are restricted to 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors unless attendees produce a valid vaccine certificate or negative Covid-19 test no older than 72 hours.

This includes religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings.

Restaurants, bars, shebeens, taverns, conferences, expos, gyms, fitness centres, casinos, and entertainment facilities must also validate vaccination of Covid-19 status if they want to exceed 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors.

Initiation ceremonies and post-initiation celebrations are permitted. What is not allowed Gatherings exceeding 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors without screening attendees for vaccination and Covid-19 status.

Exceeding 50% of venue capacity with all attendees maintaining one-metre physical distancing. Premises and places closed What is allowed Most businesses may operate. International travel What is allowed Travelling to and from South Africa via air travel is allowed, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

All international travellers must present a valid vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 test no older than 72 hours.

Travellers to and from South Africa’s neighbouring countries is allowed with a valid vaccine certificate or a negative Covid-19 test no older than 72 hours.

Any Covid-19 test recognised by the World Health Organisation is permitted.

Travellers leaving South Africa must comply with the requirements of their destination country. What is not allowed Travelling between South Africa’s neighbouring countries without a vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 test no older than 72 hours.

Entering South Africa without a valid vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 test no older than 72 hours. Public Transport What is allowed All public transport is allowed, with strict safety guidelines and the mandatory wearing of masks.

Bus and taxi services may carry 70% of their licensed capacity for long-distance trips of over 200km.

Bus and taxi services may carry 100% of their licensed capacity for trips shorter than 200km. Beaches and Parks What is allowed Beaches, botanical gardens, aquariums, dams, zoos, and other public spaces are open to the public. Sale and Dispensing of Liquor What is allowed The sale of liquor for on-site or off-site consumption, as per standard licence conditions.

Transport of liquor. Economic Sector What is allowed Most businesses may operate. Movement between provinces What is allowed Inter-provincial travel is permitted. Exercise and Sport What is allowed Exercise like walking, jogging, and cycling is allowed.