South Africa’s lockdown rules changes — What you can and can’t do

Cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published updated lockdown regulations for South Africa.
This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation last night.
Ramaphosa said that the government would have lifted almost all restrictions on social and economic activity with these changes.
He said the primary tools South Africa retains to manage the severity and spread of the coronavirus are vaccination, and basic health protocols such as wearing masks indoors.
Ramaphosa said that further relaxation of regulations, such as wearing masks indoors, will require increased vaccination rates.
He reported that 48% of all adults in South Africa had received at least one dose of vaccine.
These new lockdown regulations are effective from 23 March 2022, when the minister published them in the Government Gazette.
Mask mandates
It remains a criminal offence not to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth while indoors in a public space.
This includes operating or using public transport.
Anyone failing to wear a mask and who refuses to comply with a verbal instruction by an enforcement officer is liable to a fine and up to six months prison time.
People in an open public space must maintain physical distancing of at least one metre.
Schools are exempted from the one-metre physical distancing requirement.
Gatherings
The number of people allowed to attend gatherings has been unrestricted, to a maximum of 50% of venue capacity, provided attendees produce a valid vaccination certificate or negative Covid–19 test no older than 72 hours.
Any Covid–19 test recognised by the World Health Organisation is permitted.
Gatherings that do not check Covid–19 or vaccination status are limited to 1,000 people indoors or 2,000 people outdoors.
This is provided attendance does not exceed 50% of the venue’s maximum capacity, with everyone observing one-metre physical distancing.
Funerals
Maximum funeral attendance has been increased from 100 to 200 people.
If the venue is too small to hold 200 people observing a one-metre physical distance, then no more than 50% of its capacity may be used.
During a funeral, people must wear their masks and adhere to all health and safety protocols and social distancing measures.
Funeral and cremation services are restricted to a duration of two hours.
Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings remain forbidden.
International travel
Travellers to and from South Africa’s neighbouring countries must produce a valid vaccination certificate or a recognised Covid–19 test no older than 72 hours.
International travellers arriving at ports of entry must also produce a valid vaccination certificate or a recognised Covid–19 test no older than 72 hours.
Outbound travellers from South Africa must comply with the requirements of their destination.
Summary
|What you are required to do
|What you must do
|
|Curfews
|What is allowed
|
|Funerals
|What is allowed
|
|What is not allowed
|
|Gatherings and sporting events
|What is allowed
|
|What is not allowed
|
|Premises and places closed
|What is allowed
|
|International travel
|What is allowed
|
|What is not allowed
|
|Public Transport
|What is allowed
|
|Beaches and Parks
|What is allowed
|
|Sale and Dispensing of Liquor
|What is allowed
|
|Economic Sector
|What is allowed
|
|Movement between provinces
|What is allowed
|
|Exercise and Sport
|What is allowed
|
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.