Plans to bring Hawk-Eye technology to United Rugby Championship

The Head of Match Officials for the United Rugby Championship (URC), Tappe Henning, has confirmed that the competition is considering implementing Hawk-Eye.

Henning acknowledged to the Sunday Times that the game is being slowed down by the large number of television match official (TMO) referrals. The competition is therefore looking at ways to combat this.

“We are very reliant on technology. We want to arrive at those decisions as quickly as possible,” said Henning. “There is technology like Hawk-Eye that we are looking at.”

Hawk-Eye would allow match officials to make important decisions almost instantaneously, as with technologies like goal-line monitoring in soccer.

“It will make a huge difference if we were to implement Hawk-Eye for TMO decisions and ball tracking for forward passes,” Henning said. “Those decisions can be made in an instant.”

Henning added that there are plans for the company that runs this Hawk-Eye technology to show how effective it is in a European Rugby Champions game.

From this, key decision-makers will decide whether the technology offers significant benefits to justify its cost.

However, Henning highlighted that it is already being used successfully in Sevens rugby.

He said it is crucial to speed up the sport, as “it breeds interest, it brings crowds and investment because you have to be able to sell a good product to the sponsors and broadcasters.”

“People want to see movement and action and, sure, there will still be purists who want a see a drawn-out battle at the scrum and lots of mauling,” he added.

“The product still has to strike a balance. You can’t just run, otherwise you have to go play rugby league.”

