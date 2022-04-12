South Africa is shutting down many Covid-19 vaccination sites

Many private Covid-19 vaccination sites in South Africa are shutting down because they are no longer financially viable.

At the same time, public sites might also function at a lower capacity as the sector is shifting its attention from urban to rural areas.

That is according to the National Department of Health’s deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp.

MyBroadband spoke to Crisp after several employees and readers found that vaccination sites around the Centurion area where they had previously received their jabs were no longer operating.

These included several Clicks stores and a large vaccination site at the Momentum building in Doringkloof, despite the locations still being listed on the government’s online list of active vaccination sites.

Notably, all of the impacted sites were operated by private healthcare providers.

At some of the sites, staff said it was only possible to get vaccinated if a sizable group of people, usually at least six, were willing to take the jab. Others were no longer offering vaccination at all.

Crisp explained that private sites were closing “all the time”, with the active sites changing daily as resources fluctuated.

“It is not financially viable, and vaccine waste is too high with the current turnout,” he said. “About 80% of the number are still open but not all in the same location.”

Crisp said that the department had no say over whether a private vaccination site would remain open but that it depended on the site’s “own goodwill”.

Regarding the list of active sites, he explained it was their responsibility to change their status to inactive.

He added that public sites were open. However, staff were moving around to communities with poor coverage.

Crisp said there was no guarantee of getting a vaccine when arriving at a vaccination site.

“The provincial departments are doing what they can to keep sites open, but they are mostly moving vaccination into the routine health services now,” he stated.

Crisp’s feedback correlates with the department’s official statistics on weekly Covid-19 vaccinations in South Africa, which show a steep decline from its previous highs in September 2021.

During that month, the country hit a record of 1,026,643 vaccinations in a week, with the most populous province of Gauteng recording more than 400,000 vaccinations in that period.

In the past week, South Africa saw a measly 60,299 vaccinations across the country, a reduction of 94%.

South Africa has not yet reached a 50% Covid-19 vaccination rate, which means more than half of all adults have not received a single dose of the vaccine.

As of Sunday, 10 April 2022, the total number of people who had received a vaccine in South Africa stood at around 19.49 million.

Health experts and authorities have warned that a fifth wave of infections could hit South Africa from the end of April or early May.

While the vast majority of the country’s population has some form of immunity due to vaccination or prior infection, there is concern that the emergence of new variants could make Covid-19 more transmissible or increasingly evasive of vaccines.