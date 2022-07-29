South Africa ends daily Covid-19 case updates

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and National Department of Health will stop publishing daily updates on Covid-19 cases and deaths in South Africa after Friday.

The NICD is a national public health institute that provides disease surveillance, specialised diagnostic services, outbreak response, public health research and capacity building to support the government’s response to infectious disease threats.

It has been responsible for collecting data on Covid-19 cases and deaths across the country and reporting them to the department.

The latter has also been publishing a daily update on the pandemic’s trend in the country for more than two years.

In a tweet on Thursday, 28 July 2022, the NICD said it would publish its final daily Covid-19 report on Thursday.

“With the current phase of the pandemic, we have had to reassess the way we report,” the NICD said.

The NICD’s decision comes after more than a month of South Africa having no Covid-19-related lockdown restrictions.

The institute said those interested in the data could keep accessing a weekly update on the NICD’s Covid-19 Surveillance Reports dashboard, which it would publish every Wednesday.

It thanked South Africans for their ongoing support and interest in the reports.

The health department told MyBroadband that if the number of Covid-19 cases or deaths increased to a point where day-to-day comparisons became relevant again, it would re-introduce daily reporting.

In its penultimate daily report on Thursday, the NICD said the country had recorded 318 new cases of Covid-19 in the preceding 24 hours. Active cases stood at 4,931.

The total number of deaths officially related to Covid-19 reached 101,977, with ten new deaths added to the count. However, no deaths had occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

It should be noted that the official death toll likely undercounts the number of people who died due to the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa and should be viewed in the context of the South African Medical Research Council’s (SAMRC) weekly excess deaths report.

On 23 July 2022, South Africa had recorded 326,280 excess deaths.

The council estimates that 85% to 95% of the excess natural deaths were attributable to Covid-19.

The remaining 5–15% are considered attributable to collateral causes, probably mainly due to the overwhelming of South Africa’s health services during surges in the pandemic.

The SAMRC said these proportions differ by province.

Now read: Pig hearts transplanted into dead people on ventilators