The truth about South Africa’s proposed new trespass law

A viral TikTok video has whipped up outrage and alarm over a proposed new law to replace South Africa’s old Trespass Act of 1956.

Among the claims in the video were that someone would be able to enter your property with any weak excuse for having a reasonable interest in it, and you would not be allowed to defend your home.

The content creator, who otherwise produces decent personal finance videos, stated that your only recourse was informing the intruders that they were trespassing and calling the police if you felt threatened.

There is only one problem — the information in the video is completely false.

Although the vlogger has since removed the video, many people have already downloaded it from TikTok and shared it on other social media platforms.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri spoke on Talk 702 Thursday morning to set the record straight.

Phiri said that Trespass Act was a colonial-era law enacted by the Queen of the United Kingdom before South Africa became a republic.

When 702’s Bongani Bingwa asked Phiri what was actually wrong with the existing law besides being old, the justice ministry spokesperson explained that it falls short when dealing with land invasions.

“What [the Unlawful Entering on Premises Bill] does is it properly defines what a lawful occupier is and what an intruder is,” stated Phiri.

“It then creates a certain presumption for what we deem to be a lawful occupier and then delineates properly what an intruder is.”

Lawful occupiers would have a title to a piece of land, a lease agreement, or other clear proof of interest.

“For instance, if you pay a mortgage for a particular piece of land and/or property, you have an interest in that property,” Phiri explained.

“If you have a title deed, you have a title to that property. That’s something that, under the current trespass law, is not explicit.”

Phiri said the proposed law creates a “very strong obligation” for police to help evict intruders.

Trespassers can face a fine and imprisonment for up to two years.

Another shortcoming of the old law is that it doesn’t cover portable structures, Phiri said.

“Something like a caravan is not covered as a piece of premises, and so we expand the definition of what premises really is,” he explained.

One area where the proposed law has created confusion is its requirement that land should be appropriately fenced and there should be proper signage stating that it is private property.

However, Phiri explained the signage requirement is mainly for vacant land and not regular homes.

He also explained that there was a difference between trespassing and burglary or housebreaking.

“You would be entitled to defend yourself when someone intrudes your home because that intrusion is actually a common law crime which we often know as burglary or forced entry,” said Phiri.

“That is not permissible at all, and you would be entitled to protect that piece of property, or home in particular.”

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has issued a strongly-worded statement urging South Africans to give accurate information about the provisions in the draft Unlawful Entry on Premises Bill.

“All persons are, no doubt, entitled to their views and to freedom of expression, however threats, misinformation, fake news, hyperbolic utterances and insults serve no purpose in a constitutional democracy, nor does it assist with the legislative process,” the department stated.

“It is most concerning that vitriolic, racist and expletive-ridden comments and insults have now been directed at public servants who are seized with this very critical work of drafting legislation and advancing our constitutional principles in all spheres of society.”

It said that, in short, the draft bill gives lawful owners and occupiers greater protection than South Africa’s old Trespass Act.

The bill is currently out for public comment. Feedback must be submitted by 16 September 2022.

Members of the public who wish to comment on the bill may do so by email, fax, and post:

Postal address — The Director-General: Justice and Constitutional Development, Private Bag X 81, Pretoria, 0001. Marked for the attention of Ms A Botha.

Fax — 012 406 4632.

Email — [email protected]