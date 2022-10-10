South African teen wins bronze at mental maths world championship

Stiaan Scheepers — a 13-year-old student of the South African A+Students education franchise — won the bronze medal at the 2022 Junior Mental Calculation World Championships in Germany.

The competition attracts over 50 competitors up to the age of 19 from around the globe and consists of a two-hour exam designed to challenge their mental arithmetic.

Contenders must do all calculations mentally, and participants can write down nothing but answers.

Scheepers not only achieved bronze in the competition but also received the “Best Friend Award” for his popularity.

He joined the A+Students education franchise at the age of three and has racked up multiple achievements, including runner-up at the 2018 and 2019 World Cups.

Scheepers has also been the recipient of several awards at international abacus and mental arithmetic competitions around the globe.

A+Students founder Marlene Mouton Ras described the competition as “fierce”, with only 43 points separating the top three spots.

“Stiaan’s Bronze (3rd) achievement with his personal best record of 2,110 points was astounding,” she added.

The exam is scored out of a possible 2,200 points.

