South Africa and US clash over terrorist attack alert

Members of South African intelligence engaged in a tense meeting with their American counterparts hours before the US embassy released its statement warning of a possible terror attack in South Africa.

Insiders told the City Press that the meeting included members of the SSA and CIA, and the parties clashed over the lack of information the US was willing to provide about the possible event.

The US intelligence officials reportedly confirmed that the target of the possible terrorist attack was the annual Johannesburg Pride march, but gave no further information to make this intelligence convincing.

“They mentioned some ISIS-linked individuals who are living in the country, and we told them we have those people under watch,” said one insider.

“They then said, according to their laws, they would issue a statement to protect their citizens from attending the gathering.”

The South African intelligence officials requested further details — such as whether the attack would feature a shooter or a bombing — but the American officials did not provide this information.

Following the US Embassy’s announcement, Sandton residents were left to speculate what the threat could entail — causing unnecessary panic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed the US for not disclosing information to South Africa about the possible attack after it issued the alert.

“It was quite unfortunate that the US government issued that type of warning without having had a deep-dive type of discussion with us,” Ramaphosa said Thursday at a Pretoria briefing.

“It is unfortunate that another government should issue such a threat as to send panic among our people.”

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also issued a travel warning to its citizens following the US statement — further impacting travel in and out of the country.

No terrorist attack

Despite the US Embassy’s warning, no terror event occurred in Sandton yesterday.

The rumoured target, the Johannesburg Pride march, continued as previously planned.

“We have spent the last 24 hours assessing the situation, consulting with authorities, and managing the situation as a whole from a planning standpoint,” the organisers said in a statement on Thursday.

“Johannesburg Pride has not been directly threatened, nor have we received any communication from outside parties other than what the media assumed via the US Embassy’s website.”

“We are confident that Johannesburg Pride march and celebrations can go ahead as planned thanks to our team, private security, and the authorities.”

