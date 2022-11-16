Steve Jobs’ old sandals sold at auction for R3.8 million

A buyer has set a record for the highest price paid for a pair of sandals at auction, having paid $218,750 (R3.8 million) for a pair of Birkenstocks worn by Steve Jobs, CNN reports.

The pair of Birkenstock Arizonas were supposedly worn by Jobs during Apple’s early days — back in the 1970s and ’80s — and were sold with a 360-degree non-fungible token (NFT).

The sandals were found in the trash by Jobs’ estate manager, Mark Sheff, and put up for auction at Julien’s Auctions on Friday, 11 November 2022.

“These beloved Birkenstocks were worn by Jobs as he made history in the making of the Apple computer and were the tech icon’s signature staple,” CEO and founder at Julien’s Auctions, Darren Julien, told CNN.

According to the auction house, it only expected the sandals to bring around $60,000 (R1 million) — $158,750 (R2.8 million) less than the final sale price.

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the listing on Julien’s Auctions’ website reads.

The sandals were sold in Julien’s Auctions’ “Icons and Idols: Rock’ n’ Roll” public sale. The sale featured clothing, musical equipment, jewellery, and memorabilia from musicians like Elvis Presley and Kurt Cobain.

Jobs, along with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne, founded the Apple Computer Company — now known as Apple Inc. — in 1976.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications resulting from pancreatic cancer.

Now read: South Africa and US clash over terrorist attack alert