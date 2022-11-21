Driving Sustainability — Antony English of Freedom Won on making green energy more accessible in South Africa

Antony English is the co-founder of Freedom Won — a company focused on pioneering the transition to renewable energy in Africa.

In his role as a leader at the company, English is focused on steering Freedom Won towards its goals by promoting its impressive energy storage technologies.

English has a Bachelor’s Degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cape Town, and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Management, and Operations from the Gordon Institute of Business Science at the University of Pretoria.

In this episode of Driving Sustainability, English discusses the highlights and challenges of Freedom Won’s 10-year journey since being founded in 2012.

He discusses what it means that Freedom Won recently won the SANEA Shapeshifter award, and that co-Founder Lizette Kriel won the Women in Entrepreneurship award, and explains how these accolades position Freedom Won as a leader in the local renewable industry.

English then talks about how Freedom Won is committed to making green energy more accessible to South African individuals and businesses, and highlights the industries ideal for implementing green energy solutions.

He also unpacks Freedom Won’s latest offering — the eTower — before concluding by explaining how the company has substantially grown its workforce over the past 18 months despite the challenging economic climate.

The full interview with Antony English can be watched below: