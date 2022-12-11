Twitter to relaunch Twitter Blue on Monday

Twitter will relaunch its Twitter Blue subscription service Monday for $8 per month on the web, the company said.

Users will also get access on iOS for $11 per month to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark, the company said in a series of tweets Saturday.

“We’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark,” tweeted Twitter.

“When you subscribe you’ll get Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (after your account has been reviewed).”

“We’ll begin replacing that “official” label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts,” the official Twitter account continued.

“Subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name or profile photo, but if they do they’ll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again.”

“Thanks for your patience as we’ve worked to make Blue better – we’re excited and looking forward to sharing more with you soon!”