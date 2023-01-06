Where to get the 2022 matric results online

Department of Basic Education (DBE) minister Angie Motshekga will announce the 2022 matric examination results on Thursday, 19 January 2023. They will be accessible at exam centres, online, and in newspapers the following day.

South Africa’s latest batch of matriculants officially sat their exams from 31 October 2022, writing their last paper on 7 December.

923,460 learners — comprising full-time and part-time students — registered for the 2022 matric examinations — a 3% increase over 2021’s participants.

A team of 52,811 markers began marking the November 2022 National Senior Certificate examinations on 10 December. Marking concluded on 20 December.

Other important dates regarding the matric examination results include:

3 February 2023 — Last day to apply for remarking of examination scripts; and,

8 February 2023 — Last day to register to rewrite in May/June 2023.

Matric cheating scandal

In December 2022, a whistleblower alleged that over 370 pupils were involved in a matric exam cheating scandal in Mpumalanga.

The scheme reportedly involved paying teachers up to R1,500 to share exam answers over WhatsApp groups while the students were sitting the examinations.

One of the groups — named “Road to Varsity” — provided answers to maths and physical science exam questions.

The whistleblower claimed that over 370 grade 12 students from three Mpumalanga schools were part of the group.

There were at least two other similar groups that used subscription fees.

A probe into one of the schools — Magigwana Secondary — showed it achieved the highest number of bachelor passes in the province in 2021.

A look into the school’s registered student numbers revealed that of its 1,008 pupils, 527 are matric learners despite only 243 pupils being registered for Grade 11 in 2021.

Three other schools — Dlumana High, Nyamazane High, and Mugena High — have also been noted for abnormally high matric learner numbers.

Various DBE websites

Matric learners’ partial results will be released on the DBE website on Friday, 20 January 2023.

Learners must navigate to the DBE website and provide their details, including their ID number, exam number, and email address.

The DBE website is zero-rated, which means school students can access it without worrying about the data it consumes.

The DBE’s provincial departments will also make the results available to matric learners. Links to the DBE’s websites are provided below:

SABC Education’s MatricsMate app for Android and iOS

SABC Education, in partnership with the DBE, developed the MatricMate app to make matric results more accessible to learners.

The app is available for iOS and Android. It also provides users with information on opportunities to take their studies further.

News24 matric results portal

News24 uses DBE and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) data to provide learners with their matric results.

Students can access their results by entering their school name or examination number on the publisher’s matric portal.

The portal also provides context on matric pass rates over the last five years.

Sowetan Live matric portal

Sowetan Live also works with the DBE and IEB to help make matric results more accessible to learners.

Students can register in advance to get their results as they are released or enter their matric number or school name on the portal once the results are available.

Results via SMS or USSD

2022’s matrics can sign-up to receive their results via SMS by texting their exam number to 35658 or dialling *120*35658# and following the prompts.

Once the system verifies the learner, it will send their results as soon as they become available.

You will pay between R1.50 to R3 per SMS, while the USSD cost per minute varies based on your cellular provider.

Newspapers

Most of South Africa’s major daily newspapers will publish the matric results on 20 January 2023.

Matrics (and their families) will need their exam numbers to find their results, as names aren’t published.