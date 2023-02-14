What’s Next — Greg Smith on how OneSpark Insurance uses technology to benefit its customers

Greg Smith is the co-founder and joint CEO of OneSpark Insurance.

He is a qualified actuary who designed dozens of award-winning insurance products, helped start a bank, and even contributed towards creating one of South Africa’s largest Social Impact Bonds before founding OneSpark.

OneSpark Insurance’s main purpose is to continuously innovate for the betterment of its clients and the pursuit of a better world.

This was an important focus for Smith when founding OneSpark, as he has always believed that each individual has the power to change the world and move it forward.

In this What’s Next interview, Smith discusses the journey that led him to found OneSpark, as well as how OneSpark’s industry-defining AI algorithm improves upon legacy insurance models.

Smith also unpacks OneSpark’s world-first “Pay-As-You-Need” life cover model, and explains why it is superior to the traditional models used by other life cover providers.

He then discusses dynamic income protection, before explaining how OneSpark uses technology to improve customer service.

Smith concludes by discussing the state of the industry – including whether competitors have caught on to the power of OneSpark’s high-tech solutions, as well as the trends that he predicts for 2023 and beyond.

The full interview with Greg Smith can be watched below.