We weighed 100 bags of Lay’s chips â€” This is how many were underweight

MyBroadband purchased and weighed 100 bags of Lay’s 36-gram chips and found that three units were underweight by 1â€“2 grams.

The test follows a recent incident where MyBroadband purchased a single bag of Lay’s 36-gram chips and discovered it weighed only 25 grams.

Pepsico â€” the owner of Simba, of which Lay’s is a sub-brand â€” told MyBroadband that finding a 25-gram bag “was not a common occurrence at all”.

The company stated MyBroadband’s bag of chips was produced on 12 November 2022 at its Isando plant.

“It is one of 72,576 packs produced on that day of 36g Lay’s Portuguese Peri-Peri prawn flavour. This is the only query we have received related to a suspected underweight pack,” said Pepsico.

It added it has strict controls in place to ensure its products are always up to standard.

Testing 100 bags of Lay’s

To test this claim, MyBroadband bought 100 bags of Lay’s 36-gram chips.

To ensure a good spread for the test, the following was put in place:

The chips were purchased in batches from Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar, and Clicks over two days.

Multiple flavours were purchased.

No hand-weighing or “pre-checks” were conducted on the chips â€” we simply put multiple bags into our shopping basket and paid.

We then took the 100 bags of chips to our office and weighed each of them using a kitchen scale that is accurate to within one gram.

Of the 100 bags, 97 were either at the stated weight of 36 grams or above it. Three packs â€” or 3% of the test batch â€” were underweight by 1â€“2 grams.

It should be noted that several packs were overweight by 4 grams or more.

The test substantiates Pepsico’s statement that our 25-gram bag of Lay’s chips was a rare occurrence.

Photos of underweight bags

Photos of the three underweight bags are shown below.

Table of results

The table below details the findings of the test.

Lay’s 36-gram Chips Number Flavour Actual Weight 1 Salted 40g 2 Salted 35g 3 Salted 39g 4 Salted 39g 5 Salted 39g 6 Salted 40g 7 Salted 37g 8 Salted 38g 9 Salted 38g 10 Salted 40g 11 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 39g 12 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 40g 13 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 40g 14 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 39g 15 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 38g 16 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 37g 17 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 39g 18 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 39g 19 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 38g 20 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 38g 21 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 40g 22 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 36g 23 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 37g 24 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 42g 25 Brazilian Spicy Salsa 39g 26 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 40g 27 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 37g 28 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 38g 29 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 39g 30 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 34g 31 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 39g 32 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 38g 33 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 38g 34 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 39g 35 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 39g 36 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 37g 37 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 39g 38 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 39g 39 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 38g 40 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 39g 41 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 38g 42 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 40g 43 Japanese Yakitori Chicken 38g 44 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 39g 45 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 39g 46 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 40g 47 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 42g 48 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 41g 49 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 41g 50 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 39g 51 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 37g 52 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 37g 53 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 37g 54 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 39g 55 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 37g 56 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 38g 57 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 39g 58 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 40g 59 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 39g 60 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 39g 61 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 36g 62 Caribbean Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 36g 63 Spring Onion & Cheese 39g 64 Spring Onion & Cheese 40g 65 Spring Onion & Cheese 39g 66 Spring Onion & Cheese 40g 67 Spring Onion & Cheese 39g 68 Spring Onion & Cheese 39g 69 Spring Onion & Cheese 39g 70 Spring Onion & Cheese 38g 71 Spring Onion & Cheese 38g 72 Spring Onion & Cheese 38g 73 Spring Onion & Cheese 40g 74 Spring Onion & Cheese 39g 75 Spring Onion & Cheese 39g 76 Spring Onion & Cheese 39g 77 Spring Onion & Cheese 39g 78 Spring Onion & Cheese 40g 79 Spring Onion & Cheese 39g 80 Spring Onion & Cheese 39g 81 Spring Onion & Cheese 41g 82 Salted 38g 83 Salted 40g 84 Salted 40g 85 Salted 41g 86 Salted 39g 87 Salted 34g 88 Salted 40g 89 Sweet and Smoky BBQ 37g 90 Sweet and Smoky BBQ 39g 91 Sweet and Smoky BBQ 39g 92 Sweet and Smoky BBQ 38g 93 Sweet and Smoky BBQ 39g 94 Sweet and Smoky BBQ 39g 95 Sweet and Smoky BBQ 39g 96 Sweet and Smoky BBQ 39g 97 Sweet and Smoky BBQ 38g 98 Sweet and Smoky BBQ 39g 99 Sweet and Smoky BBQ 39g 100 Sweet and Smoky BBQ 41g

Pepsico comment

MyBroadband contacted Pepsico for comment, and the company reiterated that it has strict controls to ensure it meets the required standards within its snack production facilities.

“In this case, it is SANS 458 of 2011 that applies, specifically: Tolerances permitted for the accuracy of measurements of products (including pre-packaged products) in terms of legal metrology legislation,” a Pepsico spokesperson said.

The company explained that several processes are standard on its production line, including:

A quality team that conducts hourly checks on a random selection of 10 packs off the line to ensure weight consistency.

Scales are calibrated bi-annually by an external laboratory to ensure accuracy.

Case checkers inspect random cases hourly for the total weight of the case.

Every four hours, there is a quality ‘wall’ run that checks the processing quality (flavour, breakage of each chip etc.) and the packaging quality (seals on packs, weight, barcodes, etc.).

The senior quality team conducts random checks throughout each shift to verify each of the above checks.

There is a full verification run each time there is a flavour change on the production line.

Pepsico said it monitors against the tolerances specified by SANS 458.

Now read:Â We tried all four PRIME drink flavours Checkers sells