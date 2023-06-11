Earthquake rocks Gauteng

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake with an epicentre in the South of Johannesburg shook Gauteng at 02:38 on Sunday morning, the Council of Geosciences reports.

Residents of South Africa’s most populous city received a rude awakening on Sunday morning, with several reporting the tremor on social media.

Videos from security cameras that captured the earthquake also quickly started circulating online.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake happened near the coordinates 26.328°S, 28.139°E at a depth of 10km.

The Council of Geosciences had more precise coordinates: 26.2835°S, 28.1284°E. The margin of uncertainty for the latitude was 2.5km and 3.1km for the longitude.

Recent data from the SA National Seismograph Network shows that this was the largest earthquake in recent history.

South Africa was hit by a similar earthquake on 30 July 2021. Although smaller, at a magnitude of 4.2, it also originated from the South of Johannesburg on the outskirts of Katlehong, near Alberton.

