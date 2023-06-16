Major problems with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Users are currently unable to send media like images or voice messages using Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram.

Down Detector shows a large spike in outage reports since 21:00 for the three platforms, which are all owned by Meta.

The company is yet to provide a statement on the outage.

However, the issue appears to be global, as users from across the world have taken to platforms like Twitter to complain about the outage.

MyBroadband tested sending and receiving images on the platform to confirm the problem.

We were met with a notification that our message could not be sent, as indicated below.

WhatsApp confirms issue

The official Twitter account for WhatsApp has confirmed that there are problems with the platform.

“We’re aware some of you might be experiencing issues sending media on WhatsApp at the moment,” said WhatsApp.

“We’re working to get things up and running at 100% again. We’ll keep you updated, in the meantime thanks for your patience”

