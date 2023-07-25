What’s Next — Liberty Group’s Tom Crotty discusses the Claims Stats 2022 report

In this What’s Next interview, Tom Crotty — the Lead Specialist for Technical Marketing at Liberty Group South Africa — discusses the group’s recently-published Claims Stats 2022 report.

Crotty is a trained actuary who worked as an Actuarial Analyst at Arthur Els & Associates from 2009 until 2013.

He was then appointed as an Actuary at Alexander Forbes, before joining Liberty Group in 2017.

At Liberty Group, Crotty started as a Technical Marketing Specialist before taking on his current position as the Lead Specialist for Technical Marketing.

What’s Next with Tom Crotty

In this What’s Next interview, Crotty meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss the findings of Liberty Group’s Claims Stats 2022 report.

He unpacks these findings and details how there was a significant decrease in personal risk cover claims.

Crotty then talks about Liberty Group’s most common post-pandemic claims and highlights several interesting industry trends.

Based on these trends, he gives advice to South Africans looking to take up health and life insurance in 2023.

Finally, Crotty discusses Liberty Group’s Claims Explorer portal and the value it brings to South Africans.

The full interview with Tom Crotty is embedded below.