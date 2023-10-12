Fire at SABC headquarters

The SABC has confirmed that a fire broke out at its headquarters in Auckland Park on Thursday, 12 October 2023.

In a statement shared with the media at around 14:00, the public broadcaster said the fire had been contained.

“Staff members have been evacuated from the affected building and an investigation into what caused the fire is also underway.” the SABC said.

“Contingency measures are being implemented and the safety of all employees is prioritised.”

The statement follows several users posting about a fire at the Radio Park offices on Twitter/X earlier in the day.

City of Joburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi tweeted that firefighters were investigating reports of a fire incident in the building.

He posted several images and videos of the firefighting team on the ground.

News Live SA also tweeted a picture of firefighting trucks in what appeared to be Radio Park’s parking lot.

Joburg Emergency Services are on scene of a fire incident at the SABC’s Auckland Park offices in Johannesburg. The fire is believed to be at the Radio Park section. It is not yet clear what started the fire. Staff have been evacuated and there are no reports at this stage of… pic.twitter.com/5gWwbQrrcq — News Live SA (@newslivesa) October 12, 2023

Mulaudzi said it seemed as though the fire started in the elevator “pit area” on the ground floor and had not caused further damage to the building.

“Firefighters are currently clearing all the debris and extinguishing the hot spots,” Mulaudzi said.

Kaya 959 News reported the fire was fuelled by debris in the basement area.

A fire previously broke out in Radio Park’s canteen and forced an evacuation in June 2019, with nine employees hospitalised for smoke inhalation.

It followed another evacuation from the same building a month earlier after a diesel tank overflowed, causing a large spillage and chemical fumes drifting in the offices.

The building remained sealed for several days to clean the 2,000 litres of spilt fuel.