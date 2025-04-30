What’s Next — Discovery Health CEO Dr Ron Whelan unpacks the power of Personal Health Pathways

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Dr Ron Whelan highlights the benefits of Discovery Health’s Personal Health Pathways programme.

Dr Whelan is the CEO of Discovery Health and a veteran of corporate healthcare and health systems, with almost two decades of experience across various senior executive roles.

As CEO, Dr Whelan leads Discovery Health in its endeavour to help its clients become healthier while protecting and enhancing their lives.

Dr Whelan’s career started in 2006 as an Associate Partner and a joint Head of Healthcare for Sub-Saharan Africa at McKinsey & Company.

Following this, he worked as a Partner and the Head of Healthcare Investments at Spinnaker Growth Partners in 2013.

Whelan then co-founded and served as Executive Director at Healthforce in 2016.

Dr Whelan then joined Discovery Health in 2019 as the Chief Commercial Officer, before taking on the role of Deputy CEO in 2023 and ultimately advancing to his current position as CEO.

He is a qualified medical doctor with an MBBCh and an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Dr Whelan outlines Discovery Health’s Personal Health Pathways.

He highlights the AI technology and robust dataset that Discovery Health uses to power the service, and explains how Personal Health Pathways helps South Africans live healthier lifestyles.

Dr Whelan also explains how Discovery Health provides clients with financial incentives to ensure they make the right decisions.

He concludes the interview by highlighting the interest they have seen in the offering since its launch, and explains how Discovery Health members can get started on their Personal Health Pathway.

Watch the full interview with Discovery Health CEO Dr Ron Whelan below.