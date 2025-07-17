What’s Next — Claudia Swartzberg on how CambriLearn is filling an essential void in South Africa’s education sector

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Claudia Swartzberg discusses how CambriLearn is evolving to meet the modern needs of South African students.

Swartzberg is the CEO and Co-Founder of CambriLearn and a business analysis and strategy professional with 17 years of experience.

She helped found CambriLearn due to her desire to create an educational model where every child would feel seen, capable, and inspired.

Under her leadership, the company has expanded across Africa, the Middle East, and the United States, offering its students a flexible and personalised learning experience.

Before founding and guiding CambriLearn in 2015, Swartzberg held multiple other leadership positions at leading companies.

This includes working as the CEO of Top Dog Education and as an Actuarial Manager at Ernst & Young.

Swartzberg is a Fellow of the Faculty of Actuaries and holds a BSC in Actuarial Science from the University of the Witwatersrand.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Swartzberg shares what inspired her to found CambriLearn and how the organisation’s offering has evolved to meet the needs of South African students.

She unpacks what sets CambriLearn apart from other online learning platforms and how it supports students with different learning needs or those who live in remote areas.

Swartzberg also explains how online schooling providers like CambriLearn are becoming lifelines for families struggling with school placement, and shares the biggest misconceptions surrounding online education.

She concludes the interview by discussing how CambriLearn ensures quality education in a virtual environment and explaining what’s next for the online platform in terms of growth, innovation, and curriculum expansion.

Watch the full interview with Claudia Swartzberg below.