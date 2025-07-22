South Africa’s secret tech hubs

South Africans seeking tech-related jobs can search beyond the country’s major metros, especially if they want to benefit from lower living costs.

Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban might offer the largest number of tech roles in South Africa. However, tech jobs are not limited to the big cities.

A study by QuickBooks South Africa analysing tech-related positions on recruitment platform Indeed found abundant job opportunities, often with above-average salaries, in several smaller cities and towns.

“Cities such as Stellenbosch and Midrand offer high demand for tech talent, while being more affordable compared to larger urban hubs,” QuickBooks said.

Stellenbosch had the highest number of tech-related jobs per capita, at 36 per 100,000 people, nearly double the concentration in Cape Town.

The Western Cape town is the birthplace of numerous successful businesses and often acts as a base of operations for established millionaires and up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

Among the most well-known are the Rupert family’s Remgro and Distell, as well as South Africa’s biggest bank by customers, Capitec.

The town’s tech allure can be partially attributed to Stellenbosch University, which is well known for its excellent computer science, data science, and engineering programmes.

The Stellenbosch University LaunchLab provides support for its entrepreneurial community, including researchers and alumni, to set up and grow successful businesses.

To date, it has incubated over 250 firms and raised more than R800 million in capital. In 2024, the annual turnover from its portfolio of current and former “incubatees” exceeded R850 million.

The Stellenbosch Municipality has also contributed to the city’s rise in tech, primarily by helping to establish the Technopark Special Ratings Area as a non-profit organisation.

Tenants at Technopark include Capitec, CubeSpace, Cyberlogic, Dragonfly Aerospace, Skynamo, VasTech, Wyzetalk, and Yenza.

While the town is known for its vibrant student life, the surrounding winelands are home to affluent estates and families.

QuickBooks also found that Midrand had the second-highest concentration of tech roles in South Africa — at 30 per 100,000 people.

Mobile network operators Vodacom and Cell C are headquartered in Midrand, as are several ICT equipment distributors like Mustek and Scoop. First Distribution has offices in Midrand and Centurion.

Samrand, which could be considered to be in Centurion or Midrand, hosts companies such as Xneelo, Esquire, and Miro.

Johannesburg placed third with 24 roles per 100,000 people, the highest concentration of tech roles of all the major metros.

Other less populated areas offering a strong concentration of tech roles in the analysis included Centurion, Montagu, Ballito, Secunda, Randburg, and Komani.

Stellenbosch also ranks highly for software developers

Aerial view of Stellenbosch winelands and estates

Offerzen’s 2025 State of the Developer Nation report also found several towns or city-adjacent areas had relatively high numbers of software developers.

The report’s findings were based on a survey of 5,402 people in late 2024, of which 3,423 responses were found to be valid.

Stellenbosch accounted for 2.5% of the country’s developer population, the fifth highest proportion of any city or town.

The four locations with more developers — Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban — had much larger populations than Stellenbosch.

Three smaller cities — Bloemfontein, East London, and Gqeberha — accounted for a smaller proportion of software developers than Stellenbosch, despite having larger populations.

Another university town in the top 10 for software developers was Potchefstroom, which accounted for 0.2% of the total despite having a small population of roughly 124,000.

The table below compares the proportion of software developers in the 10 cities and towns which employ the most developers.