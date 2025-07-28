What’s Next — Justin Hume unpacks Samsung SOS+ and its availability on the new Galaxy A series smartphones

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Justin Hume discusses the innovative Samsung SOS+ service, which is available for free with select Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones.

Justin Hume is the Samsung South Africa VP of Mobile Experiences.

He has worked in the cellular industry for 28 years, starting this journey as the Marketing Manager for Mobile Phones at Samsung Electronics.

He held this role for 11 years, before joining Altech Autopage Cellular as its Marketing Director in 2008.

In 2012, Hume rejoined Samsung South Africa as its Product and Marketing Director.

He quickly rose through the ranks, soon becoming the Chief Marketing Officer, and then the Director of Integrated Mobility, before taking on his current role.

Samsung SOS+

In this What’s Next interview, Hume unpacks the Samsung SOS+ service, powered by Aura, that is available on the company’s newest Galaxy A series models.

He explains that Samsung SOS+ gives South Africans access to a fleet of over 3,000 armed response vehicles and over 700 ambulance service providers.

The service finds a response professional who is not active on a call and redirects them to the user who needs assistance.

The user can then track the response professional who is on the way — just as you would on a ride-hailing app.

While users have the option to run the service in their browser using data, Hume stresses that this is not required.

Instead, you can initiate a phone call to the provided Aura number, which will prompt an SMS to be sent to your device.

If you accept the prompt in this SMS, your location is shared, and Aura will be able to dispatch an emergency responder to your location.

According to Hume, the Samsung SOS+ service is available for free as a 12-month subscription on Samsung’s new Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 5G smartphone models.

New Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones

After discussing the Samsung SOS+ service, Hume unpacks the other exciting features of the new A series devices.

He reveals the most significant changes to these devices, including improved performance, better cameras, stylish designs, larger batteries, and sharper displays.

Hume also discusses Awesome Intelligence, which includes flagship AI features like Circle to Search, translation services, and more.

He concludes the interview by sharing Samsung South Africa’s vision of how it can increase the integration of services like Samsung SOS+ into its device ecosystem.

Watch the full interview with Justin Hume, below.