The tech company that is the top-performing share in South Africa and quintupled investors’ money

Blue Label Telecoms is the JSE’s top-performing stock since September 2023, with gains exceeding 400%, and could double again, says Philip Short, the global portfolio manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Short says Blue Label is poised for another 100% surge in its share price as the company prepares for a major restructuring of its subsidiary Cell C, which it owns a majority stake in, within the next six months.

This restructuring includes a debt-for-equity swap and planned initial public offering that could unlock R27 billion in value from its current R13 billion market capitalisation.

Short explained that Blue Label is a South African company that predominantly distributes digital tokens, such as prepaid airtime and electricity.

It acquired struggling mobile operator Cell C in 2017, which dragged the share price to a low of R2.60 in September 2023.

This presented a contrarian investment opportunity when institutional ownership was very low and sentiment was negative.

Despite significant challenges including poor capital allocations, high debt, and complex accounting structures, Blue Label was trading at compelling valuations for those willing to look past the complications.

Short argues that a cold war has been brewing between financial institutions and telecom companies for over a decade.

“The smartphone made this inevitable, as consumers increasingly used their devices for banking, shopping, reading, working, talking, texting, and more,” he said.

“African telecom companies made serious inroads into financial services. Safaricom’s pioneering M-PESA in Kenya highlights this trend, with nearly 50% of the company’s revenue now coming from financial services.”

MTN and Vodacom attempted to replicate this model across their African operations, succeeding in some markets, but failing in South Africa.

“Capitec, being the innovative enterprise that it is, responded by leveraging its existing position,” said Short.

“By 2022, it was processing 30% of all prepaid airtime in South Africa through its own channels, with BLT facilitating the prepaid engine in the background.”

Capitec Connect and network sharing deals

Render of a physical Capitec Connect SIM-card

Short said this platform enabled Capitec to launch Capitec Connect in September 2022. Capitec Connect is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) powered by Cell C’s platform.

“Capitec Connect’s growth has been remarkable. By December 2024, it gained 1.5 million subscribers, with a current run rate of 180,000 subscribers per month,” he said.

“For context, FNB launched its MVNO in 2015 and, by 2024, had only 958,000 subscribers — 30% less than Capitec achieved in just over two years.”

This growth directly benefits Cell C, as every Capitec Connect subscriber becomes a Cell C subscriber.

“With Capitec’s 22 million banking customers as a potential subscriber base, the growth runway is substantial,” said Short.

“Capitec’s strategy goes beyond becoming a mobile operator. By studying mobile subscriber behaviour from banking customers, they can make better lending decisions, ultimately making Capitec a more profitable bank.”

Short said Cell C benefits from unique network sharing agreements, roaming on both MTN and Vodacom networks while maintaining its own spectrum.

“This provides excellent network quality without the capital-intensive infrastructure investments typically required in telecoms,” he said.

The most recent mobile network quality report from MyBroadband Insights backs this up, showing that Cell C had overtaken Vodacom as the second-best mobile data network in South Africa.

Short said management quality at Cell C had also improved significantly, with six out of eleven C-suite executives, including the CEO, headhunted from Vodacom in the last 20 months.

“This represents a substantial upgrade in operational expertise,” he said. Cell C also supports 13 MVNOs or more, including major brands like Shoprite, FNB, and Standard Bank.

“MVNOs are attractive for mobile network operators because they handle their own marketing and customer acquisition, resulting in higher operating margins due to lower customer acquisition costs.”

Cell C’s asset-light model means it can grow market share without the capital expenditure burden that typically drags on telecom cash flows. This positions the company well in a traditionally challenging sector.

Blue Label value proposition

Best-performing shares on JSE since September 2023 Company Gains Blue Label Telecoms 443.85% Pan African Resources 259.90% Harmony Gold Mining 213.39% Altron 175.73% Anglogold Ashanti 157.89% Premier Group 150.83% Capitec Bank 128.00% PPC 126.80% Outsurance 107.59% Tiger Brands 107.54%

Short said Blue Label’s core digital token business generates R800 million profit annually and remains cash generative.

After a poorly structured initial acquisition in 2017 and subsequent recapitalisation in 2022, Blue Label now owns approximately 80% of Cell C, up from the original 49%.

“The complex accounting structure that emerged from the 2022 recapitalisation has deterred many investors, but this complexity creates the opportunity,” said Short.

“Cell C currently has negative equity, preventing its profits from being recognised in Blue Label’s financials. As the turnaround continues, this will change.”

Short argued that the upcoming restructuring presents significant value-unlocking potential as it would eliminate Cell C’s debt and increase Blue Label’s ownership to nearly 90%. This would be followed by a Cell C IPO.

“Through smart corporate finance activity, Blue Label now owns approximately 90% of the debt on Cell C’s balance sheet and 80% of the equity,” he said.

“Essentially, Blue Label owes the money to itself, setting up the debt-for-equity conversion.”

Short said that the post-restructuring projections are compelling, with Cell C estimated to generate R2.5 billion EBITDA with approximately R2 billion net profit

He explained that the mobile operator will benefit from R28 billion in tax losses over the next 5–10 years and no long-term debt.

“Applying a conservative 10× price-to-earnings multiple suggests Cell C could be valued at R20 billion,” he said.

“This is for a debt-free company with double-digit earnings growth, an asset-light business model, and likely dividend payments being initiated.”

The core Blue Label business, excluding Cell C and the Comms Equipment Company, generates R700 million net profit, which Short said was worth approximately R7 billion at similar multiples.

“The combined sum-of-parts valuation reaches R27 billion versus Blue Label’s current R13 billion market cap at R14.90 per share.”

Despite Blue Label’s over-400% appreciation since September 2023, making it the top JSE performer over this period, Short’s analysis suggests the share could double again after Cell C’s IPO.

“The investment thesis combines several attractive elements,” he said.

“A contrarian opportunity with improving fundamentals, exposure to the structural shift in bank-telco competition, and a clear catalyst for value unlock through corporate restructuring.”

Blue Label revenue

Blue Label net income