Largest private varsity group in South Africa bets big on AI

South Africa’s largest private higher education provider, the Independent Institute of Education (IIE), has designed an all-encompassing education technology ecosystem in partnership with Brightspace.

According to Brightspace, the artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform will benefit more than 65,000 students across the IIE’s tertiary education institutes.

The move is the largest implementation of the Brightspace platform in South Africa to date, and it will also benefit students of the IIE’s Evolve Online School.

The D2L Brightspace system is an advanced learning management system (LMS) that integrates advanced digital tools, AI, and interactive features to create engaging learning experiences.

According to Louise Wiseman, managing director at IIE institutions Varsity College, Vega, and IIE MSA, the investment highlights the provider’s commitment to redefining tertiary education.

It aims to redefine higher education through innovation, scalability, and student-centric design. Wiseman said Brightspace offers a seamless and intuitive user experience.

The platform serves more than 20 million students worldwide, including those in schools, higher education institutions, enterprises, and membership organisations.

“Unlike traditional learning management systems used in South Africa, Brightspace offers a seamless, intuitive user experience with unparalleled customisation and interactivity,” said Wiseman.

She added that implementing it across the IIE’s portfolio, encompassing over 130 programmes, enables the provider to pioneer a solution to meet the demands of South African students and educators.

According to Dr Mario Landman, head of education technology and education at the IIE, the provider chose Brightspace after an extensive evaluation process.

Its considerations prioritised feature richness, user experience, scalability, and alignment with the IEE’s commitment to delivering an enhanced academic product.

“D2L Brightspace emerged as the optimal choice. Its advanced tools, customisation capabilities, and collaborative features align perfectly with our vision,” said Landman.

According to Stewart Watts, D2L’s senior vice president for the EMEA and APAC regions, the company works with a range of South African learning providers.

“The IIE is a prime example of an institution working to optimise learning outcomes for students by embracing all that adaptive, customisable, and digital learning we can offer,” he said.

South African universities must get to grips with AI

Siphumelele Zondi

According to Siphumelele Zondi, a lecturer at the Durban University of Technology, South African universities should develop policies regarding students’ use of AI.

He said these policies must strike a balance between preventing students from using technology to cheat and allowing them to use it for appropriate purposes.

“Universities need to create AI policies, because at this present moment it’s being treated as plagiarism,” said Zondi.

He explained that some students have attempted to use AI to write papers on their behalf, which amounts to plagiarism as they present an AI model’s work as their own.

“There are also good ways of working with AI; maybe universities need to determine what those are,” he added.

Zondi suggested that students should be allowed to use AI for assistance during the ideation stage of their assignments, after which they should do the rest themselves.

“After the ideation process, then go and do the research themselves and then go figure out how they can alter whatever AI would have given to them as an idea or in the ideation process,” he stated.

Zondi also warned that students should be careful when using AI, as it tends to make things up and present them as fact.

“I always caution students to be careful because AI can have hallucinations,” he said. “Because AI would seldom say ‘I do not know this thing’, it will make up something.”

He raised concerns that, as AI technology advances, universities risk allowing students who gain little knowledge of their subject matter to graduate if they can’t grasp its use.

“They use AI to pretend that they have knowledge of a particular thing when they’re writing a paper, then go out into the world without much knowledge,” said Zondi.

“They could go into a profession where they could be dealing with people’s lives.”