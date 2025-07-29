Former EOH (now iOCO) director Anushka Bogdanov says the JSE did not give her a reasonable chance to respond to allegations that she misrepresented her qualifications.

This was despite the JSE stating that it had engaged with her since 2020. Bogdanov said she was seeking legal advice after previously providing supporting documentation of her credentials.

iOCO notified shareholders on Friday that the JSE had penalised Bogdanov for falsely claiming to have a PhD in International Financial Management and Mathematics from the London Business School.

It said that Bogdanov, who founded consultancy Risk Insights in 2009, had been fined R500,000 by the stock exchange and was disqualified from serving as a director of JSE-listed companies for ten years.

“The announcement contains several factual inaccuracies and misrepresentations,” a statement posted to Bogdanov’s LinkedIn profile said.

“Ms Bogdanov has submitted all supporting documentation from accredited institutions, including her doctoral research, to the JSE in good faith and in full transparency.”

Bogdanov said she was a highly qualified governance and risk management specialist with over three decades of professional experience in senior leadership positions in various financial and development institutions.

“She is deeply concerned by both the content and the governance processes led to the announcement,” her post stated.

“She has sought legal advice and remains committed to engaging constructively with all relevant parties to clarify and resolve this matter.”

iOCO said that Bogdanov was appointed as an independent non-executive director of EOH on 20 June 2019 and served as chairperson of the Social and Ethics Committee.

She was also a member of the Governance and Risk Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

In February 2020, she was appointed lead independent non-executive director. Bogdanov resigned from EOH, effective 28 July 2020.

iOCO said that when Bogdanov was appointed as director of EOH, her CV stated that she held a PhD in International Finance obtained from the London Business School in 2007/2008.

When it announced her initial appointment, it also stated that she lectured MPhil students and supervised PhD Finance students at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University.

In addition, as required by the JSE’s Listings Requirements, she submitted a Director’s Declaration to the JSE wherein she attested to and confirmed that she held the qualification.

Allegations of false doctorate

Johannesburg Stock Exchange entrance. Photographer: Sunshine Seeds / Shutterstock.com

EOH later established that Bogdanov’s claim that she had obtained a PhD in International Finance from the London Business School or any other institution was false.

This led to the JSE investigating the matter. iOCO said Bogdanov was afforded numerous opportunities to refute the allegations, make submissions, and provide the JSE with proof of her qualifications.

“The facts and information obtained during the investigation indicated that there were significant discrepancies and irregularities relating to the authenticity of her qualification,” iOCO stated.

These findings were supported by independent verification and objective evidence, which raised serious concerns about the accuracy and reliability of Bogdanov’s claim.

“The JSE initially engaged with Ms. Bogdanov in November 2020 regarding allegations about the authenticity of her PhD qualification,” iOCO said.

“Ms. Bogdanov was further requested to confirm, with supporting documentation, the assertions and confirmation included in her CV and Schedule 13 Director’s Declaration”.

iOCO said the investigation took so long to conclude because Bogdanov repeatedly requested more time to respond to the JSE’s questions.

“Ms. Bogdanov informed the JSE that she was unable to respond as a result of a variety of issues and personal circumstances that prevented her from dealing with this issue in a timely manner,” iOCO said.

The company said it was important to give Bogdanov a reasonable opportunity to respond to the JSE’s concerns, mindful of her personal circumstances, before concluding the investigation.

It said the JSE had numerous engagements and communications with Bogdanov over the last five years, affording her with ample opportunity to prove her claims.

“Finally, in late 2024, Ms. Bogdanov confirmed and admitted to the JSE that she did not have a PhD degree from the London Business School,” iOCO said.

Bogdanov responds

In addition to stating that the JSE had misrepresented the facts and did not grant reasonable opportunity to respond prior to its publication, Bogdanov said she had a long track record in the industry.

“As well as being recognised in risk management, she is a governance expert recognised far beyond South Africa’s borders and the pioneer of Africa’s first ESG AI-powered rating and analytics platform,” she said.

“Anushka Bogdanov led the development of ESG on the African continent since 2017, at a time when the global ESG landscape largely excluded African markets.”

Bogdanov’s statement said that various ESG tools were conceptualised, built, and launched for Africa by Africans and were now used by several African institutions.

These improved market transparency, drove governance and responsible investment, and contributed to combating greenwashing.

“She remains focused on supporting sustainable development, climate resilience, and inclusive growth for the continent, especially in a time when global reversals on climate and diversity demand bold leadership.”

MyBroadband contacted Bogdanov for additional comment through LinkedIn, but she did not respond by publication.