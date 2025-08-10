Warning to high school students in South Africa

Many South African high schools are urging students to switch from mathematics to maths literacy to boost pass rates, a move that can severely limit their future opportunities.

Education experts and activists warn that the sharp decline in high school maths enrolment threatens South Africa’s future in science, technology, and engineering.

Aside from limiting their options for further study at university, choosing mathematical literacy or technical maths could also severely limit a learner’s job prospects.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Sisopen managing director and independent education consultant Muavia Gallie called it South Africa’s invisible crisis.

Gallie highlighted that in 2018, 43% of matric pupils had enrolled for full maths. By 2024, that figure plummeted to 36%.

He said that schools pushing pupils to drop maths in favour of easier subjects was not an evil plot, but a fight for survival. Schools needed to boost pass rates to avoid scrutiny.

Simply put, the systems and structures in place governing schools were incentivising them to encourage students to drop maths — at great cost to the learners they were meant to serve.

In response, tertiary institutions like North-West University (NWU) have introduced extended BCom and BSc programmes for students with poor marks in mathematics or maths lit.

However, NWU senior deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning Linda du Plessis said they were cautious about setting students up for failure.

Universities cannot provide the foundational mathematics training students should receive throughout a 12-year school career, especially in the five years of high school.

A lack of specialist maths teachers in South Africa further complicates matters and affects less well-resourced schools more than those in wealthier suburbs.

However, rather than address the root of the problem, the Department of Basic Education introduced Technical Mathematics in 2018.

It has essentially recreated the old lower-grade, standard grade, and higher-grade system that existed before the outcomes-based education reforms of the early 2000s, with new names.

The differences between the three mathematics subjects available in South Africa are detailed below:

Subject Content University Mathematics Standard mathematics curriculum – including trigonometry, calculus, algebra, etc. Can study at university Mathematics Literacy Easier than mathematics. Everyday calculations such as budgeting and interest. Can study at university, but will usually be excluded from studying technical subjects such as engineering, IT, accounting, chemistry, and more. Technical Mathematics Prepares learners for careers such as an electrician, fitter, plumber. No university exemption – only able to study at a technical college.

South Africa has a youth unemployability problem

Busisiwe Mavuso, Business Leadership South Africa chief executive

For South Africa to become competitive in a global technology economy, major intervention is needed in the country’s basic education system.

“Teaching our kids Maths Literacy and allowing them to pass at 30% doesn’t help drive the agenda of digital and economic inclusion,” Busi Mavuso, the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, said last year.

“I really hope that, from a government perspective, we’re looking at addressing the standards and quality of basic education.”

Mavuso also echoed a sentiment expressed by businessman Andile Khumalo, who is on the boards of Grindrod, Airports Company South Africa, and Metrofile.

“We don’t have an unemployment problem. We have an unemployability problem,” Khumalo said.

South Africa’s unemployment has reached crisis levels, with Stats SA most recently reporting that 32.9% of the population is without work.

Under the expanded definition of unemployment, which includes discouraged jobseekers, the figure is 43.1%.

Bloomberg has reported that South Africa’s unemployment figure is the highest among all the countries it tracks.

Youth unemployment has also reached desperate levels in South Africa. The percentage of people aged 15–34 who are unemployed and not in education or training has reached 46.1%.

Mavuso and Khumalo said that these figures are so high because job seekers have not been equipped with the skills to be employed in the formal sector.

“It can’t be right that in South Africa today, we still have schools that don’t teach maths and science because they don’t have maths and science teachers,” said Mavuso.

A MyBroadband analysis of the Department of Basic Education’s statistics of students who wrote mathematics, mathematical literacy, and technical maths between 2015 and 2024 confirms the trend.

It shows that the number of matrics who wrote maths has stagnated, while maths lit enrolments have surged.

The following chart summarises the number of matrics who wrote maths and maths lit between 2015 and 2024. It also plots the proportion who wrote full maths relative to all mathematics-related subjects.