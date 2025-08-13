What’s Next — Teljoy CEO Jonathan Hurvitz on the company’s rent-to-own model and Suzuki Swift competition

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Teljoy CEO Jonathan Hurvitz discusses growth, innovation, and rent-to-own in South Africa’s tough economy.

Hurvitz holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours in Accounting Sciences from the University of South Africa.

He completed his articles at the PKF accounting firm in 2010 to become a registered Chartered Accountant.

Hurvitz then joined Denny Mushrooms as a financial manager, and became the Group Financial Manager for HCS Home and Catering Services in 2013.

Hurvitz gained valuable experience in management accounting, auditing, variance analysis, financial analysis, and finance while serving in these roles.

In 2014, Hurvitz joined Teljoy as a Financial Manager, before advancing to become the Financial Director of Teljoy. He ultimately took the reins as CEO in 2019.

Hurvitz is also a passionate Jeppe Old Boy who remains involved in the school as the chairman of the Old Boys Association, and a family man with a wife and three daughters.

The interview

In this interview, Hurvitz begins by highlighting the reasons for Teljoy’s success in South Africa over the past 56 years.

He talks about Teljoy’s rent-to-own business model, and explains why it is a better option than credit for South Africans.

Hurvitz also highlights the products that it offers on the rent-to-own model, and tells listeners how the process works.

He then talks about Teljoy Rewards and the company’s referral programme, highlighting how they benefit South Africans.

Finally, Hurvitz unpacks Teljoy’s current competition to win a Suzuki Swift. Watch the full What’s Next interview below.