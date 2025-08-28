Vodacom announces entry dates and prize money for Journalist of the Year Awards

Vodacom will open entries for its Journalist of the Year Awards on 5 September 2025, and the company has announced the media professionals who will make up the 2025 judging panel.

From 5 September, journalists can submit their work across 12 categories, including Live Reporting and Breaking News, Investigative, Opinion, Lifestyle, Features, Photography, Sport, and Politics.

According to Takalani Netshitenzhe, external affairs director at Vodacom South Africa, traditional journalists have shifted towards digital platforms, with growing reliance on social media and video content.

“This transformation has brought both challenges and opportunities, including the rise of influencer-driven content and the integration of AI technologies in news production,” says Netshitenzhe.

Given these changes, Vodacom said the importance of credible and ethical journalism can’t be overstated.

“The media play a crucial role in shaping democracy and driving economies, and it is imperative that we uphold the highest standards of integrity and responsibility,” said Netshitenzhe.

“This is the very reason that Vodacom remains committed to celebrating excellence in journalism in the country, acknowledging some of South Africa’s most distinguished reporters and their impactful stories.”

The 2025 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards will be adjudicated by the following panel judges, chaired by Ryland Fisher:

Obed Zilwa

Menlisa Dubase

Patricia McCracken

Advocate Robin Sewlal

Arthur Goldstuck

Dr Elna Rossouw

Collin Nxumalo

Jovial Ranto

Professor Gilber Motsaathebe

Portia Kubue

Neo Ntsoma

“From 1 to 5 September 2025, Fisher will conduct two virtual media roadshows each day to provide potential entrants with detailed information about the competition rules and entry procedures,” says Vodacom.

According to Fisher, South African journalists must responsibly embrace social media, AI, and digital platforms.

“How journalists adapt to and use these tools will be critical in ensuring the delivery of high-quality and ethical journalism,” says Fisher.

“As we look towards the future, there is no room for compromise in delivering sound journalistic storytelling.”

Fisher urges all journalists to submit their finest work for the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards. Entrants can submit work produced between 1 August 2024 and 31 July 2025 here.

Entries will be accepted from 5 to 19 September 2025, with no late submissions allowed, and finalists chosen from the five following regions will compete at the national finals in December 2025:

Region A: Gauteng

Region B: Free State, Northern Cape, Northwest, and Limpopo

Region C: KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga

Region D: Western Cape

Region E: Eastern Cape

“Regional category winners receive R5,000, national category winners, R10,000, and the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year winner, R100,000,” says Vodacom.

“In the case of joint winners, prize money is shared.”