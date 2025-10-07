What’s Next — IFSA CEO Frikkie van Loggerenberg on the importance of wills and estate planning

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Frikkie van Loggerenberg discusses the importance of approaching wills and estate planning the right way.

Van Loggerenberg is the Founding Director, Head of Investment Strategy, and Chief Executive Officer of IFSA.

A fifteen-year veteran of the finance sector, van Loggerenberg is an industry expert with a track record of excellence.

He is heavily committed to excelling in his roles at IFSA, being actively involved in several of the businesses the company has invested in over the years.

This is because he enjoys taking a hands-on approach to guiding growth and offering his insights to these businesses.

Van Loggerenberg is particularly passionate about identifying the various challenges of working with equity funds, before creating clear-cut strategies to address these issues.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, van Loggerenberg discusses the most common questions his network of independent financial advisors gets when working with clients.

He expands upon why so many of these questions revolve around wills and estate planning, before sharing the biggest mistakes people make in these areas.

Van Loggerenberg then explains how IFSA and its independent network of financial advisors take a unique approach to wills and estate planning.

He expands upon how one can book a session with IFSA regarding these topics, as well as the cost.

Van Loggerenberg concludes the discussion by explaining whether there is a minimum value of assets required for estate planning services.

Watch the full interview with Frikkie van Loggerenberg, below.